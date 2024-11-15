Video: Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH Available to Watch in Full For Free

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Met has made Gavin Creel's 2021 performance of Walk on Through available for everyone to watch for free on YouTube. The production was recorded on October 25, 2021 in The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium. Watch the full performance here.

Inspired by the countless hours he spent wandering through The Met’s world-renowned collections at the invitation of the Museum’s Live Arts department for a MetLiveArts commission, Walk on Through is a thrilling new musical event featuring 16 original, infectious, pop-infused songs, each based on a different work in the collection. In his theatrical songwriting debut, Creel takes us on an intimate, relatable journey of discovery and transformation through the lens of the art that captured his imagination. Whether you are a museum lover or a fellow novice, this show invites you to take a walk with Creel and engage with art, song, and the creative process in a fresh and new way.

Gavin Creel passed away in September 2024 at age 48 after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Read his full obituary here.