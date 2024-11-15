News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: On the Red Carpet at MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW! Opening Night

Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now reunites the original Tracy, Penny, and Amber of Broadway's Hairspray.

By: Nov. 15, 2024
Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now reunites the original Tracy, Penny, and Amber of Broadway's Hairspray. Performances are now underway and the official opening night was last night, November 14. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Tony Award-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, Tony Award-nominee Kerry Butler, and Tony Award-nominee Laura Bell Bundy spend the evening not only telling stories about the show that launched all their careers but the many shows after— singing from the hits that made you fall in love with them. 

Join these mamas - along with the Ramone C. Cortines School of the Visual and Performing Arts student choir - on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendship, careers, and children! For many decades these three performers played teenagers on stage, now see the full-bloomed divas they have become, and the value of lifelong friendship.  

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler

Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy

Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Producer Lisa Dozier Shacket, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Producer Lisa Dozier Shacket, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy

Margot Plum, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Michael Gerrard Johnson, Kerry Butler, Carla J. Hargrove and Laura Bell Bundy

Margot Plum, Jo Huling, Carla J. Hargrove, Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Andrew Byrne, Laura Bell Bundy, Michael Gerrard Johnson and Skyler Volpe

Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Laura Bell Bundy pose with the cast & company

Kerry Butler, Marc Shaiman, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy

Andrew Rannells and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Andrew Rannells with Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Kerry Butler

Andrew Rannells with Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Kerry Butler

Andrew Rannells with Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Kerry Butler

Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Kerry Butler

Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Kerry Butler

Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Kerry Butler

Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Kerry Butler

Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Kerry Butler

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman, Laura Bell Bundy and Kerry Butler





