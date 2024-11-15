Photos: On the Red Carpet at MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW! Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now reunites the original Tracy, Penny, and Amber of Broadway's Hairspray. Performances are now underway and the official opening night was last night, November 14. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Tony Award-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, Tony Award-nominee Kerry Butler, and Tony Award-nominee Laura Bell Bundy spend the evening not only telling stories about the show that launched all their careers but the many shows after— singing from the hits that made you fall in love with them.

Join these mamas - along with the Ramone C. Cortines School of the Visual and Performing Arts student choir - on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendship, careers, and children! For many decades these three performers played teenagers on stage, now see the full-bloomed divas they have become, and the value of lifelong friendship.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas