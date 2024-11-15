HADESTOWN - LIVE FROM LONDON West End Cast Recording Will Be Released Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HADESTOWN – LIVE FROM LONDON, the original West End cast album for Tony and Grammy Award-winning ‘Best Musical' Hadestown, recorded live at the Lyric Theatre in London, will be released by Sing It Again Records on Friday 6 December 2024, with pre-orders from Friday 15 November 2024.

Plus, check out an all new video of "All I've Ever Known"!

HADESTOWN – LIVE FROM LONDON will be released in three physical formats - standard black vinyl, a limited-edition deluxe gatefold "pop-up" vinyl and compact disc - alongside digital download and streaming services.

Anaïs Mitchell said: I'm so thrilled to share this audio document of our glorious, once-in-a-lifetime, original West End company and all the ways they made this show their own! Almost the entirety of the recording comes from one single show- the final matinee performance of Dónal and Grace- and is a record of the company as it bids goodbye to two beloved members. You can hear it in the performers giving their all, as much to each other as to the audience. I'm so grateful we caught this magic on tape- a definitive moment in an ever-evolving show.

FORMATS AND PRE-ORDER INFO:

DELUXE GATEFOLD POP-UP VINYL: Hand-numbered limited edition of just 3,000 copies complete with a unique “pop-up” scene featuring the London cast and stage set. 47 minutes of highlights plus plot precis, credits and exclusive production photos. Pre-order from Friday 15 November exclusively from the official online Hadestown store hadestown.lnk.to/LiveFromLondon

VINYL: 47 minutes of highlights from the West End production with exclusive production photos, plot precis, credits and exclusive production photos. Pre-order from Friday 15 November from hadestown.lnk.to/LiveFromLondon

CD: 69 minutes of highlights, packaged with exclusive featuring essay by Hadestown composer / author Anais Mitchell, plot précis, credits and exclusive production photos. Includes more than 20 minutes of additional music not included on the vinyl. Pre-order from Friday 15 November from hadestown.lnk.to/LiveFromLondon

STREAMING: 69 minutes of highlights can be experienced in surround sound via one of the very first dedicated Dolby Atmos mixes to be created for a West End musical.

While stocks last, fans pre-ordering the album from the official UK store in any one of the three physical formats will receive an exclusive print of the cover art signed by Anais Mitchell. This offer is limited to one print per order.