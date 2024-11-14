Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 14, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, November 14
Tammy Faye opens on Broadway
Sunday, November 17
Elf the Musical opens on Broadway

Jinkx Monsoon, Nicholas Barasch, Preston Truman Boyd, Samantha Williams Join PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL
by Nicole Rosky
Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced further casting, design team and a brand-new title for its reimagined The Pirates of Penzance. This jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, now titled Pirates! The Penzance Musical.. (more...)



 

Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Celebrates Opening Night
by Joey Mervis
Maybe Happy Ending officially opened to critical acclaim. Watch in this video as Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, and the rest of the company check in on opening night!. (more...)



 

Videos: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Sing 'Popular' and 'The Wizard and I' in New WICKED Clips
by Josh Sharpe
Two new clips have just dropped from the Wicked movie! The videos include a full minute each of Ariana Grande's Popular and Cynthia Erivo's The Wizard and I, respectively, offering fans the largest sampling of the numbers to date. Watch them both here!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: SWEPT AWAY on Broadway Featuring the Music of The Avett Brothers
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released from the Broadway production of the new musical Swept Away, with music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers. Check out the photos here!. (more...

WONDERFUL TOWN to Replace THE WILD PARTY in 2025 Encores! Series
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York City Center has revealed that the final production of the 2025 Encores! Series will be Wonderful Town, replacing the previously announced The Wild Party. Learn more about the season and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...

Derek Klena, Isabelle McCalla & More to Star in HAPPY, TEXAS Industry Presentations
by Chloe Rabinowitz
HAPPY, TEXAS will have industry presentations on November 19, 2024, featuring Tony nominees Derek Klena and Lauren Worsham, alongside Isabelle McCalla. The story follows two convicts posing as beauty pageant coordinators in a small town.. (more...

Video: TAMMY FAYE Cast Performs 'Light of the World' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
The cast of Tammy Faye visited Good Morning America on Wednesday! For their very first TV performance, the cast performed the Act 1 number 'Light of the World.' Watch the performance now!. (more...

Video: Jonathan Bailey Recalls Filming 'Dancing Through Life' on THE TODAY SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
In anticipation of the new Wicked movie, Jonathan Bailey visited The Today Show on Wednesday to discuss the film and share his experience on set. With him, he brought a new clip of the extravagant Dancing Through Life sequence. Watch the interview now!. (more...)

Videos