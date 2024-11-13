Video: Jonathan Bailey Recalls Filming 'Dancing Through Life' on THE TODAY SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In anticipation of the new Wicked movie, Jonathan Bailey visited The Today Show on Wednesday to discuss the film and share his experience on set. With him, the Fiyero actor brought a new clip of the extravagant Dancing Through Life sequence, which took several days to film.

"The ['tornado wheel' setpiece] would have taken two days, which moved in three different sections," the actor recalled. "We had a separate group of dancers who were parkour street runners. It was over a week to shoot this whole sequence. You train as hard as you can with the choreographer and the singing teachers so that you can then sustain that for ten days."

Also in the interview, Bailey credited his nana for inspiring him as a child and encouraging him to follow his dreams as a performer. "She took us to see Oliver! in London on the West End. We sat right at the top, very cheap seats. [But] that was enough to awaken in me a lifelong passion. She created a safe space where I could play," he added. Watch the interview and the clip now!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.