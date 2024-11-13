WONDERFUL TOWN to Replace THE WILD PARTY in 2025 Encores! Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City Center has revealed that the final production of the 2025 Encores! Series will be Wonderful Town (Apr 30 – May 11). Directed by Zhailon Levingston (Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”) with Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical features music by the great Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by legendary musical-comedy duo Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Due to scheduling conflicts, The Wild Party will now be presented during the 2026 Encores! Series.

In 1935, sisters Ruth, an aspiring writer, and Eileen, an aspiring actress, move from Ohio to Greenwich Village to pursue their artistic ambitions, overcome heartbreak, encounter an assortment of colorful characters, and ultimately find love. Featuring memorable tunes like “Ohio” and “One Hundred Easy Ways,” Wonderful Town is a celebration of what makes New York the greatest city in the world—welcoming people from all over who come to fulfill their dreams. The show shares a unique history with New York City Center with previous productions in 1958, 1963, 1966, and the 2000 Encores! production starring Donna Murphy and Laura Benanti which transferred to Broadway in 2003 with Murphy and Jennifer Westfeldt.

The 2025 Encores! Series also includes Urinetown (Feb 5 – 16, 2025) directed by Teddy Bergman and Love Life (Mar 26 – 30, 2025) directed by Victoria Clark. Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the series includes post-show Community Nights for Urinetown (Fri, Feb 14) and Wonderful Town (Thu, May 8); performances offering ASL Interpretation (Urinetown Thu, Feb 13; Love Life Sun, Mar 30; Wonderful Town Fri, May 9), and a Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinee for Grades 6 – 12 for Urinetown (Feb 13).