Derek Klena, Isabelle McCalla & More to Star in HAPPY, TEXAS Industry Presentations

Happy, Texas is set to have industry presenations this month. In Happy, Texas, two convicts escape from a West Texas prison and find themselves in the small town of Happy. The townsfolk mistake them for two beauty pageant coordinators they have hired to transform their local girls into pageant contestants for the first time in years. In order to collect the money, the men decide to play along with the charade. By pretending to be someone else, the men discover who they really are and help themselves and the town find what it takes to truly be happy.

The cast stars Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge), Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants), Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder), Olivia Andrade-Marin (On Your Feet!), Gabriella Enriquez (Spamalot), Romy Fay (Leopoldstadt), Jerry Gallagher (Little Ham), Ta'Nika Gibson (Into The Woods), Aria Kane (Frozen), Jeremy Morse (Waitress), Ian Paget (Mamma Mia), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), James Seol (Come From Away), Megan Sikora (Holiday Inn), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!) and J.D. Webster (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess).

With a book by Rusty Ferracane, music by Craig Bohmler, lyrics by Steven Mark Kohn and directed by Darko Tresnjak, the creative team includes William Fay (Producer), Evan Bernardin Productions (General Manager), The Telsey Office/Craig Burns (Casting Director), Katie Young (Stage Manager) and Kate Wellhofer (Assistant Stage Manager). An invitation-only industry presentation of the new musical will be presented November 19th in Manhattan.