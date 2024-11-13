Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 13, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Thursday, November 14

Tammy Faye opens on Broadway

Sunday, November 17

Elf the Musical opens on Broadway

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/10/24

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/10/2024.. (more...)

Review Roundup: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, Starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen.

by Nicole Rosky

Though the company celebrated last night, Maybe Happy Ending officially opens on Broadway today, November 12. Check out what the critics are saying about the new musical here.. (more...)

Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Takes Bows at Gala Celebration

by Jennifer Broski

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING held its gala celebration last night, November 11, at the Belasco Theatre, ahead of tonight's official opening. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their bows here!. (more...)

JC Chasez Will Host Sing-Along Performance of & JULIET

by Stephi Wild

& Juliet will host a special sing-along performance on Thursday, November 21 at 7 pm, hosted by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer and *NSYNC star JC Chasez. . (more...)

Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Red Carpet Arrivals

by Jennifer Broski

The best of Broadway came out to celebrate at the Belasco Theatre yesterday, where Maybe Happy Ending held its special gala performance. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the starry guest arrivals below.. (more...)

Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Celebrates Gala Performance

by Jennifer Broski

What happens when two, retired HelperBots fall in love? Broadway is about to find out with Maybe Happy Ending. Check out photos from inside the gala celebration here.. (more...)

Denzel Washington Plans to Star in OTHELLO Film Before Retirement

by Josh Sharpe

Denzel Washington is only a few movies away from retiring. On a recent visit to Australia's Today Show to promote Gladiator II, the acting legend shared some of his next films, which include at least one big-screen Shakespeare adaptation. . (more...)

OTHELLO Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal Finds Full Cast

by Stephi Wild

The complete cast has been announced Shakespeare's Othello, starring Tony Award® winner and two-time Academy Award® winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal.. (more...)

Lucie Jones Will Lead 13 GOING ON 30 Musical Aiming For West End and Broadway

by Stephi Wild

West End star, Lucie Jones, will star as Jenna Rink in the world premiere production of 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL, opening at Manchester Opera House for a limited season from 21 September 2025.. (more...)

