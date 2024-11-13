Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 13, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/10/24
Review Roundup: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, Starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen.
Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Takes Bows at Gala Celebration
JC Chasez Will Host Sing-Along Performance of & JULIET
by Stephi Wild
& Juliet will host a special sing-along performance on Thursday, November 21 at 7 pm, hosted by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer and *NSYNC star JC Chasez. . (more...)
Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Red Carpet Arrivals
by Jennifer Broski
The best of Broadway came out to celebrate at the Belasco Theatre yesterday, where Maybe Happy Ending held its special gala performance. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the starry guest arrivals below.. (more...)
Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Celebrates Gala Performance
by Jennifer Broski
What happens when two, retired HelperBots fall in love? Broadway is about to find out with Maybe Happy Ending. Check out photos from inside the gala celebration here.. (more...)
Denzel Washington Plans to Star in OTHELLO Film Before Retirement
by Josh Sharpe
Denzel Washington is only a few movies away from retiring. On a recent visit to Australia's Today Show to promote Gladiator II, the acting legend shared some of his next films, which include at least one big-screen Shakespeare adaptation. . (more...)
OTHELLO Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal Finds Full Cast
by Stephi Wild
The complete cast has been announced Shakespeare's Othello, starring Tony Award® winner and two-time Academy Award® winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal.. (more...)
Lucie Jones Will Lead 13 GOING ON 30 Musical Aiming For West End and Broadway
by Stephi Wild
West End star, Lucie Jones, will star as Jenna Rink in the world premiere production of 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL, opening at Manchester Opera House for a limited season from 21 September 2025.. (more...)
Jaquel Spivey
Other birthdays on this date include:
Jordan Roth
Steve Zahn
Frances Conroy
Garry Marshall
