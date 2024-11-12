Lucie Jones Will Lead 13 GOING ON 30 Musical Aiming For West End and Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



West End star, Lucie Jones, will star as Jenna Rink in the world premiere production of 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL, opening at Manchester Opera House for a limited season from 21 September 2025.

The musical is based on the 2004 rom-com classic from Revolution Studios starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, is written by the film writers Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa with songs by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and will be directed by the award winning, Andy Fickman.

According to Deadline's Baz Bamigboye, the show is aiming for a West End and Broadway run following the premiere. Goldsmith said that Broadway "would be the dream" for the show, but Hamish Greer of Royo Entertainment did not provide details and said that, "We’re still putting it together."

Read more on Deadline.

Tickets will go on sale at 13:30 on Wednesday 13 November. Further casting to be announced. Lucie said, “As one of my favourite films, getting to know the musical has been one of the most exciting moments of my career. I can’t wait to share my version of our beloved thirty, flirty and thriving Jenna Rink!”

Watch Lucie perform "The Moment in Time" in the new video:

Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself “thirty, flirty and thriving” as the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life. But as she gradually unravels the mystery of what kind of person she has become, she goes on a journey to work out what — and who — really matters.

About Lucie Jones

Lucie Jones’ theatre credits include: Genevieve in The Baker’s Wife (Menier Chocolate Factory), Catherine in Pippin (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Katie in Super You (Lyric Theatre), Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 (Workshop at Battersea Arts Centre), Fantine in Les Miserables (Sondheim Theatre), Elphaba in Wicked (Apollo Victoria, Jenna Hunterson in Waitress (Adelphi Theatre & UK Tour), Fantine in Les Miserables (Sondheim Theatre); Martha Percy in Treason (Cadogan Hall), Heidi in Title of Show (London Coliseum), Ghost of Christmas Past in A Christmas Carol (Dominion Theatre), Maureen in RENT (The Other Palace and UK Tour), Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (Leicester Curve, UK Tour and South Korea Opera House, Victoria in American Psycho (Almeida), Molly in Ghost (International Tour), Emily in A Christmas Carol (Lyceum), Lou in Girlfriends (LMTO), Meatloaf in We Will Rock You (International Arena Tour), Holly in The Wedding Singer (UK Tour) and Cosette in Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre).

Her TV credits include Midsomer Murders and The Sarah Jane Adventures. X factor finalist, 2009. Eurovision finalist, 2017.

In 2020, Lucie performed a sold-out concert at London’s Adelphi Theatre. Accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, the concert was recorded for a live album Lucie Jones - Live at The Adelphi. In 2021, Lucie performed a sold-out solo Christmas show at Her Majesty’s theatre in the West End and at St Davids Hall, Cardiff. In 2023, Lucie embarked upon a UK solo tour with the Fulltone Orchestra. Lucie has recently played a run of solo shows at Cadogan Hall, London.

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL will have songs by Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary (First Date (Broadway), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+). It is directed by Andy Fickman (Heathers, She’s The Man).

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL is produced by ROYO, Revolution Studios, Wendy Federman and Phil Kenny, with Todd Garner, Marla Levine and Dean Stolber.