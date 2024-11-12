Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 12, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Review Roundup: A WONDERFUL WORLD Opens On Broadway

Tony Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart steps into the shoes of the one and only Louis Armstrong in the new Broadway musical, A Wonderful World, opening tonight! See what critics thought Broadway's newest biomusical!

Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Starring Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen

Performances are now underway for MAYBE HAPPY ENDING at the Belasco Theatre. The production stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen and more. Check out all new photos here!. (more...)

Photos/Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Starring James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical has released production video and additional photos of Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart and company. The production opens tonight on Broadway at Studio 54. Check out the photos and video highlights here!



Photos: Lupita Nyong'o Visits THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Lupita Nyong'o recently paid a visit to the off-Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong. Following the show, she posed backstage with the cast. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are coming back to town with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Check out all new photos here!. ( more...

U.S. Music Stores to Host Official WICKED Movie Soundtrack Listening Parties

Music stores across the country will host official listening parties to celebrate the soundtrack for the new Wicked movie. From November 22-24, fans can head to a local music store to listen to the new soundtrack. The parties will also include exclusive giveaways and prizes.. (more...)

Paul Mescal in STREETCAR, Whitney White's MACBETH IN STRIDE & More to Play BAM in 2025

BAM has revealed its 2025 Winter Spring Season, featuring Paul Mescal in A Streetcar Named Desire, Whitney White's Macbeth in Stride, and more. Learn more about the full lineup here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: STRATEGIC LOVE PLAY, Starring Heléne Yorke and Michael Zegen

Strategic Love Play, starring Heléne Yorke and Michael Zegen and written by Miriam Battye, is now being presented by Audible. Check out what the critics are saying here!. (more...)

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Praises WICKED Movie on THE TODAY SHOW

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth visited the Today Show on Monday morning to discuss several new projects, including her holiday film Our Little Secret and the new Wicked movie. During the interview, Chenoweth praised the film and shared her thoughts about how it might have an effect on future theatergoers. Watch it now!. (more...)

Video: New Sneak Peek of 'The Wizard and I' Debuts During Cynthia Erivo's TODAY SHOW Interview

On Sunday, Cynthia Erivo sat down with Willie Geist to chat about the Wicked movie. Among the topics covered include her knowledge of the original musical, the casting process, her friendship with Ariana Grande, and more. Watch it now!. (more...)

