Video: Kristin Chenoweth Praises WICKED Movie on THE TODAY SHOW

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth visited the Today Show on Monday morning to discuss several new projects, including her holiday film Our Little Secret and the new Wicked movie.

Chenoweth starred in the original Broadway production as Glinda alongside Idina Menzel's Elphaba and both performers attended the Los Angeles premiere this past Saturday. The Glinda star says she had her fingers crossed that the film would do justice to the material."We've seen...movie musicals fail more often than they succeed," Chenoweth shared during the interview.

“Not only does it succeed, I think Cynthia and Ariana and Jon will be responsible for bringing more people back to the actual theatre. I think it could be nominated for some Oscars," she praised. She went on to say that Menzel shares her enthusiasm they both feel proud. "[Idina and I] were there at the premiere the other night...and we just held each other's hands." Watch the interview!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.