Video: New Sneak Peek of 'The Wizard and I' Debuts During Cynthia Erivo's TODAY SHOW Interview

Following the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked on Saturday, The TODAY Show has kicked off "Wicked Week," a celebration of the new musical film. Throughout the week, stars from the film will join the morning show to preview the movie and share more about what eager fans can expect.

On Sunday, Cynthia Erivo sat down with Willie Geist to chat about the movie. Among the topics covered include her knowledge of the original musical, the casting process, her friendship with Ariana Grande, and more.

"By the time I left drama school, I knew this music by heart," she shared in the interview. She also recalled the first time she and Grande sang together, which was only the second time the stars had met. "We all gather around the piano and that's the first time we sing. And that, for us, is a really big moment," she recalls.

The interview also featured a small new clip of Erivo singing The Wizard and I from the upcoming film on the steps of the Shiz University campus. Stay tuned for more Wicked stars (and perhaps more clips) to debut in the following days of Wicked Week.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.