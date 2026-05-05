Bagels, Manicures, and Grace: Jessica Vosk Reacts to BEACHES Tony Snub

Jessica Vosk, who currently stars as Cee Cee Bloom in the new Broadway musical Beaches, is currently originating her first role on Broadway - and would have been eligible for a Tony Award for the first time this season.

When the official list was revealed by Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss, however, the category went to Sara Chase (Schmigadoon!), Stephanie Hsu (Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show), Caissie Levy (Ragtime), Marla Mindelle (Titaníque), and Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)).

Shortly after the announcement, Vosk took to her Instagram Story to share a candid, good-humored response with her followers.

"Happy Tony nomination day," Vosk began. "I woke up at 8:00 a.m. without an alarm because [of] the anxiety. And it's the first time I've sat with the possibility of even being nominated for anything Tony-wise, and it was really exciting. And while I wish I could also be up there with all those incredible ladies, it's been incredible to watch them all season and even be a part of the conversation."

"So, onward," she continued. "I'm going to get a bagel because I believe I deserve carbohydrates, and maybe a manicure and a massage, and then we're going to do a show tonight because that's what we do. Congratulations to everybody. This is like — it's the Super Bowl, babe."

Vosk has been earning rave reviews for her performance in Beaches, which features her in the role originated on screen by Bette Midler. The musical did not receive any Tony recognition this morning. Co-star Kelli Barrett had also having been deemed eligible in the leading actress category earlier in the season.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK, will be presented on Sunday, June 7 at Radio City Music Hall, broadcasting live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...