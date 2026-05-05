The Pussycat Dolls Cancel North American Reunion Tour Dates
The group is still set to appear at WeHo Pride in Los Angeles on June 6, 2026, as well as shows in the UK and Europe.
The reunion has been cut short for The Pussycat Dolls. The pop supergroup, which features Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, has cancelled nearly the entire North American leg of their PCD FOREVER, which would have taken them across the country beginning in June.
The band shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying, "After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates."
No other reason was given, but the decision is widely thought to be due to low ticket sales. Those who purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will receive refunds automatically.
Their post confirmed that they are still set to headline WeHo Pride in Los Angeles on June 6, 2026, as well as shows in the UK and Europe, noting that several of those dates are already sold out.
"We are putting everything into making this show a true celebration of the music and the memories, for the fans who have been with us from the beginning and those discovering us for the first time," they said. "We’re working hard to create the kind of show we’ve always dreamed of bringing to you. We cannot wait to bring this reunion to Europe and make these nights unforgettable."
The 2026 run reunites Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts and marks their biggest international run in years, following Scherzinger's stint and Tony Award win for Sunset Boulevard. Lil’ Kim will be featured support in the U.K. and Europe.
The tour marks the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut album ‘PCD,’ with record-breaking singles such as recently certified 5x platinum “Buttons,” which surpassed one billion views on YouTube this past December, recently certified 5x platinum “Don’t Cha,” and recently certified 3x platinum “Stickwitu.”
EUROPE + U.K. TOUR DATES:
With Special Guest Lil’ Kim
Sep 9 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sep 10 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
Sep 13 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal
Sep 14 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
Sep 16 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar
Sep 18 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome
Sep 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Sep 21 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
Sep 23 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Sep 26 – Dusseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome
Sep 27 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Sep 29 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Sep 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
Oct 2 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena
Oct 3 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena
Oct 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Oct 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Oct 9 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Oct 13 – London, UK – The O2
Photo Credit: Rankin