The Pussycat Dolls Cancel North American Reunion Tour Dates

The reunion has been cut short for The Pussycat Dolls. The pop supergroup, which features Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, has cancelled nearly the entire North American leg of their PCD FOREVER, which would have taken them across the country beginning in June.

The band shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying, "After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates."

No other reason was given, but the decision is widely thought to be due to low ticket sales. Those who purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will receive refunds automatically.

Their post confirmed that they are still set to headline WeHo Pride in Los Angeles on June 6, 2026, as well as shows in the UK and Europe, noting that several of those dates are already sold out.

"We are putting everything into making this show a true celebration of the music and the memories, for the fans who have been with us from the beginning and those discovering us for the first time," they said. "We’re working hard to create the kind of show we’ve always dreamed of bringing to you. We cannot wait to bring this reunion to Europe and make these nights unforgettable."

The 2026 run reunites Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts and marks their biggest international run in years, following Scherzinger's stint and Tony Award win for Sunset Boulevard. Lil’ Kim will be featured support in the U.K. and Europe.

The tour marks the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut album ‘PCD,’ with record-breaking singles such as recently certified 5x platinum “Buttons,” which surpassed one billion views on YouTube this past December, recently certified 5x platinum “Don’t Cha,” and recently certified 3x platinum “Stickwitu.”

EUROPE + U.K. TOUR DATES:

With Special Guest Lil’ Kim

Sep 9 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sep 10 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

Sep 13 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal

Sep 14 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

Sep 16 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar

Sep 18 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome

Sep 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Sep 21 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

Sep 23 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Sep 26 – Dusseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

Sep 27 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sep 29 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Sep 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

Oct 2 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena

Oct 3 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena

Oct 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Oct 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Oct 9 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Oct 13 – London, UK – The O2

Photo Credit: Rankin

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