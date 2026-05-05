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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/3/26 - OH, MARY! Breaks Box Office Record

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Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 5/3/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: GIANT had a planned seven-performance week.  EVERY BRILLIANT THING had seven performances with 986 seats and one performance with 985 seats this week, for a total capacity of 7,887. THE LOST BOYS grossed $1,003,881 last week following our opening, including 4 heavily comped press performances.          

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

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This is the lowest ranked week WICKED has hit since its earliest weeks of previews in October 2003, when it opened at #11. In the 22+ years it’s been at the Gershwin, WICKED has finished outside the top 5 only 68 times (~6% of weeks), and #10 ties the all-time low. It has only ranked 10 once before the week ending May 8, 2022. 

This week (week ending 5/3/2026), 40 shows played on Broadway, with 321,960 tickets sold and a total gross of $39,259,008. The average ticket price was $121.94. The number of shows remained the same as last week. Overall capacity utilization was 85.86%.

Attendance decreased by 3.91% compared to last week.

Overall grosses fell 2.74% compared to last week.

The average ticket price of $121.94 was $1.47 higher than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,290,728
  • HAMILTON: $1,795,244
  • THE LION KING: $1,732,445
  • EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $1,718,476
  • MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: $1,688,433

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

  • THE BALUSTERS ($295,799)
  • SIX: THE MUSICAL ($435,385)
  • BECKY SHAW ($462,643)
  • TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($506,589)
  • BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($520,119)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

  • OH, MARY!: $710,032
  • JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE: $362,361
  • THE LOST BOYS: $106,519
  • CHICAGO: $99,415
  • EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $70,639

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

  • STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW ($-225,120)
  • DEATH BECOMES HER ($-221,878)
  • WICKED ($-209,069)
  • THE LION KING ($-153,943)
  • HAMILTON ($-145,950)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

  • EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $217.89
  • OH, MARY!: $215.67
  • CHICAGO: $192.12
  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $176.60
  • GIANT: $171.62

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

  • THE BALUSTERS ($73.89)
  • BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($84.12)
  • DEATH BECOMES HER ($84.48)
  • ALADDIN ($84.58)
  • TITANÍQUE ($86.16)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

  • CHICAGO: 101.7%
  • EVERY BRILLIANT THING: 100%
  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 100%
  • OH, MARY!: 99.8%
  • THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: 99.6%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

  • BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL (47.8%)
  • DEATH BECOMES HER (57%)
  • SIX: THE MUSICAL (58.5%)
  • STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (66.7%)
  • TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (68.9%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

  • JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE: 1024
  • OH, MARY!: 563
  • MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 330
  • & JULIET: 196
  • THE BOOK OF MORMON: 179

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

  • BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL (-2162)
  • DEATH BECOMES HER (-1845)
  • STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-1252)
  • THE GREAT GATSBY (-1133)
  • SCHMIGADOON! (-903)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.



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