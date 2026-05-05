Danny Burstein Becomes Most Tony-Nominated Male Actor

With his nomination for Marjorie Prime, Danny Burstein has become the most nominated male actor in Tony history, having earned a total of nine nominations throughout his stage career. He was previously tied with actor Jason Robards with eight nominations.

This is the second year in a row that Burstein has been nominated, having been honored in 2025 with a nomination for his performance in Gypsy. Also last year, his Gypsy co-star Audra McDonald became the most Tony-nominated performer all-around with 11 nominations.

For the 2026 Tony Awards, Burstein is nominated in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play alongside Christopher Abbott, Brandon J. Dirden, Alden Ehrenreich, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Richard Thomas.

Find the full list of nominees here.

Burstein's other Tony nominations include his performances in The Drowsy Chaperone, South Pacific, Follies, Golden Boy, Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof, and Moulin Rouge! for which he took home the award. For his various stage work, he has also received the 2020 Drama League Award, two Drama Desk Awards (4 nominations), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (7 nominations), and three Grammy Award nominations.

The Second Stage Theater production of Jordan Harrison’s Marjorie Prime on Broadway was directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman. It played a limited run at the Hayes Theatre, opening December 15, 2025 and ran until February 15, 2026.

The Marjorie Prime company featured Tony Award-winner Danny Burstein, Christopher Lowell, Two-time Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon, and Academy Award nominee June Squibb in the title role of Marjorie Prime. The play was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize.

About Danny Burstein

Danny Burstein has appeared in numerous Broadway shows, including Gypsy, Pictures From Home, Moulin Rouge, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof; Cabaret; The Snow Geese; Golden Boy; Follies; Women on the Verge…; South Pacific; The Drowsy Chaperone; Company; Titanic, Saint Joan, The Seagull, etc.

Off-Broadway credits include A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Delacorte); Describe the Night (Atlantic); Talley’s Folly (opposite Sarah Paulson) (Lucille Lortel Award nomination); Mrs. Farnsworth (opposite Sigourney Weaver & John Lithgow); Psych; All in the Timing; Merrily We Roll Along; Weird Romance; Frosch in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera, etc.

Film/TV credits include Julia, Tokyo Vice, The Good Fight, Will Trent, Tick Tick Boom, F Is For Family, The Same Storm, Central Park, Dora the Explorer, Dr. Death, Evil, Instinct, NCIS: New Orleans, Madam Secretary, The Blacklist, Tales of the City, Deception, Elementary, Indignation (directed by James Schamus), The Family Fang (directed by Jason Bateman), Blackhat (directed by Michael Mann), Boardwalk Empire (directed by Martin Scorsese), Louie, The Good Wife, Absolutely Fabulous, all the Law & Order series, etc.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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