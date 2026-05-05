Videos: TITANIQUE Cast Performs 'I'm Alive' and 'To Love You More' for TODAY's Broadway Week





Just in time for Tony nominations, the cast of Titaníque kicked off TODAY's "Broadway Week" on Tuesday morning for performances from the musical comedy. Watch as the cast performs renditions of Céline Dion’s "I'm Alive" and "To Love You More" as part of the Citi Concert series.

The performances commenced shortly after it had been announced that Titaníque had received four Tony nominations, including Best Musical and Best Performance by an Actress for leading star Marla Mindelle. Check out the full list of nominations here.

TODAY's Broadway Week will continue on Wednesday, May 6, with performances from Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) and on Thursday, May 7, with performances from Schmigadoon.

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Titanique is now open for its limited engagement, running through September 20, 2026, at the historic St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th Street). Read the reviews for Titanique here.

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Céline Dion. The show is powered by the songs of the pop icon, including “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More." The show saw a record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End.

Off-Broadway, Titanique won seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle.

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