 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards

The 2026 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 18.

By:
Featured Topic 2026 AWARDS SEASON More Coverage

The nominees for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards recently met the press. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The nominees were recently announced, which were chosen among shows and films that opened during the 2025-2026 season. Check out the full list of nominees here.

The 2026 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 18 at 7:30PM at the NYU Skirball Center, and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring stage and screen icon Ann-Margret with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The off-Broadway show Gotta Dance! is this year’s recipient of The Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award. This Award is bestowed by the journalists of the Chita Rivera Awards Broadway judging committee, to recognize outstanding work that falls outside the framework of the original categories. It is named for the longtime Daily News theater critic Douglas Watt and his wife Ethel. Gotta Dance! is currently running at Stage 42.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Joe Lanteri and Michael-Demby Cain

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Joe Lanteri

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Lee Roy Reams

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Isabelle McCalla

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Lyrica Woodruff

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Cody Williams

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Sydney James Harcourt

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Riki Kane Larimer

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Anthony Cannarella, Riki Kane Larimer and Nikki Feirt Atkins

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Riki Kane Larimer and Sarah Meahl

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Sarah Meahl

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Andrew Winans and Nikki Feirt Atkins

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Nikki Feirt Atkins

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Anthony Cannarella

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Melody Rose and Drew Minard

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Melody Rose

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Drew Minard

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Katie Webber

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Regine Sophia

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Sean MacLaughlin

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Ani Taj

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Emily Madigan and Ani Taj

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Emily Madigan

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Jonathan Burke

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Gene Seidman and Phoebe Louis Dreyfus

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Christopher Gattelli

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Christopher Gattelli, Ani Taj and Joe Lanteri

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Arturo Lyons

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Omari Wiles

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Polanco Jones Jr.

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Sarah Meahl and Polanco Jones Jr.

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Joe Lanteri, Merri L. Davis, Randi Rahm and Michael-Demby Cain

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Joe Lanteri, Merri L. Davis, Randi Rahm and Michael-Demby Cain

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Randi Rahm and Michael-Demby Cain

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Merri L. Davis, Joe Lanteri, Randi Rahm and Michael-Demby Cain

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Merri L. Davis, Joe Lanteri and Randi Rahm

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Joe Lanteri and Jamie deRoy

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Brandon Burke

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Deanna Doyle

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Deanna Doyle and Brandon Burke

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Bebe Neuwirth

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Max Clayton

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Joe Lanteri and Bebe Neuwirth

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Joe Lanteri

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Bebe Neuwirth

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Schmigadoon Cast-Afra Hines, Brandon Block, Becca Petersen, Nathan Lucrezio, Max Clayton, Richard Riaz Yoder, Joshua Burrage, Kimberly Immanuel, Shina Ann Morris, Jess LeProtto, Lyrica Woodruff, Isabelle McCalla, Zachary Downer and Kaleigh Cronin

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Richard Riaz Yoder

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Afra Hines and Richard Riaz Yoder

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Afra Hines

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Layton Williams

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Constantine Rousouli and Layton Williams

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
From Gotta Dance-Cole Newburg, Kelly Beirne, Barton Cowperthwaite, Liesel Landegger, Melody Rose, Brandon Burks, Deanna Doyle, Samantha Siegel, Libby Lloyd, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Daniel C. Jones, Drew Minard, Riki Kane Larimer (Producer), Anthony Cannarella and Andrew Winans (Assoc. Director-Choreoghrapher)

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
From Chess-Sean MacLaughlin, Regine Sophia, Sydney Jones, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Sarah Meahl, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard and Katie Webber

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Libby Lloyd

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image
Samantha Siegel

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards Image

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You