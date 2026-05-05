Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards

The nominees for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards recently met the press. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The nominees were recently announced, which were chosen among shows and films that opened during the 2025-2026 season. Check out the full list of nominees here.

The 2026 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 18 at 7:30PM at the NYU Skirball Center, and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring stage and screen icon Ann-Margret with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The off-Broadway show Gotta Dance! is this year’s recipient of The Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award. This Award is bestowed by the journalists of the Chita Rivera Awards Broadway judging committee, to recognize outstanding work that falls outside the framework of the original categories. It is named for the longtime Daily News theater critic Douglas Watt and his wife Ethel. Gotta Dance! is currently running at Stage 42.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

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