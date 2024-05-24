Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 24, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

May. 24, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit Will Host the 2024 Drama Desk Awards
by Stephi Wild
Stage and screen stars Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit will host 2024 Annual Drama Desk Awards on Monday, June 10 beginning at 6:15PM at NYU Skirball Center. Find out how to get tickets to the Drama Desk Awards here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look At HOME On Broadway, Directed By Kenny Leon
by A.A. Cristi
Roundabout Theatre Company’s new Broadway production of HOME by Samm-Art Williams, directed by Kenny Leon, is now in previews at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). See photos from the production.

Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Visits THE WIZ On Broadway!
by Bruce Glikas
The Broadway revival of the musical classic, The Wiz, recently welcomed Tony Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg for a visit to Oz! See photos from her trip backstage!

Vote for the Best of Broadway in the Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Photos: Maria Friedman and More Honored At the Women on Broadway Dinner
by A.A. Cristi
Creative Artists Agency recently hosted its inaugural Women on Broadway dinner in New York. The dinner celebrated the record-breaking contributions of the women who made the 2023-2024 Broadway season a success.. (more...)

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center
by Jennifer Broski
Rehearsals are now underway for the Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center, starring Christian Borle, Krysta Rodriguez, Ephraim Sykes and more. Check out photos from inside rehearsals!. (more...)

GREASE Producers Condemn Racist Abuse Targeting Cast Members
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The producers of the UK & Ireland tour of Grease have released a statement addressing racist abuse directed towards members of the cast. Read the statement here. . (more...

MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to TITANIQUE
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the hilarious new musical, Titanique.. (more...)

Video: Watch Emma Pittman and Trevor Wayne Perform 'I Could Talk to You All Night' from THE OUTSIDERS
by Josh Sharpe
This week, at The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival, The Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, along with The Outsiders bookwriter Adam Rapp sat down with John Jurgensen for a panel discussing bringing S. E. Hinton's best-selling novel for the stage. The conversation was followed by a special performance of the song 'I Could Talk to You All Night' by Emma Pittman and Trevor Wayne from the show. Watch the performance here!. (more...)

Video: Jonathan Groff Says MERRILY Has Been His Dream of Dreams
by Joey Mervis
In this video, watch as Tony nominee Jonathan Groff chats about his beloved Merrily We Roll Along cast, why this piece means so much to him, and so much more. . (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You're never fully dressed without a smile!"

- Annie

