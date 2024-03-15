Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 15, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Today's Call Sheet: Friday, March 15

The cast of Lempicka on Broadway meets the press

LEMPICKA Launches Rush and Lottery Policies

by Stephi Wild

The in-person rush, digital rush, and digital lottery policies have been announced for Lempicka, the new musical celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka.. (more...)

Video: Sherz Aletaha Dishes On Making Her Broadway Debut in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

by Survival Jobs

In an exciting new episode of the podcast Survival Jobs, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down with the exceptionally talented and captivating Sherz Aletaha, currently making her Broadway debut in the highly acclaimed revival of Merrily We Roll Along at the prestigious Hudson Theatre.

New York City Performing Arts School Launches GoFundMe to Save Theater Program

by Stephi Wild

A performing arts school in New York City with many notable alumni has launched a GoFundMe to save its theater program. Learn more about the program and find out how to donate here!. (more...)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Calls For Better Pay For Theatre Artists

by Michael Major

Da'Vine Joy Randolph is calling for better pay for theatre artists. The Oscar-winning The Holdovers star looked back at her time in Ghost the Musical and said that she could barely pay her rent while playing a lead in a musical. The Only Murders in the Building star also reveals why she is unsure about returning to Broadway.. (more...)

Judd Apatow to Produce GODSPELL Documentary About Legendary Toronto Production

by Michael Major

Judd Apatow is producing a new documentary about the making of the star-studded original Toronto production of Godspell. The documentary will follow the original cast, which includes Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Victor Garber, Paul Shaffer, Andrea Martin and Dave Thomas.. (more...)

Marisha Wallace Informed of Olivier Award Nomination on BIG BROTHER

by Michael Major

Big Brother has reversed its decision and will now inform Marisha Wallace of her Olivier Award nomination. Originally, the Guys & Dolls star would not find out about her Olivier Award nomination until after she leaves the Big Brother house. However, the series has since reversed the decision and Wallace will now find out. Watch a video clip!. (more...)

Original Cast Members Petrina Bromley and Astrid Van Wieren Join COME FROM AWAY in Gander

by Stephi Wild

The full cast, band and creative team have been revealed for director Jillian Keiley’s second season of Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s Come From Away, set to run June 28, 2024 - September 1, 2024, at the Joseph R Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.. (more...)

Seth Rudetsky Will Host MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Town Hall

by Stephi Wild

SiriusXM On Broadway will present an exclusive Town Hall special with the six stars of the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG.. (more...)

Video: Lewberger Sings 'Sweet Caroline' with Cast of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

by Lauren Hilton

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical welcomed comedy band Lewberger on stage to sing 'Sweet Caroline' with the cast during the curtain call of last night's show! Watch the clip below!

Video: Watch Scott Bakula Sing 'The Whole World Changed' from THE CONNECTOR

by Chloe Rabinowitz

MCC Theater is currently presenting The Connector, a new musical with a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, conceived and directed by Daisy Prince, and choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia. See Scott Bakula perform a number from the show here!

Adrianna Hicks

Adrianna Hicks most recently appeared on Broadway in the musical, Some Like It Hot. She became a first-time Grammy Award winner for her principal vocals on the original cast recording, which won Best Musical Theater Album. Hicks previously appeared on Broadway in ALADDIN and THE COLOR PURPLE, the latter of which marked her Broadway debut. She was raised in McKinney, Texas, and began her professional career in Germany with Stage Entertainment with roles in DIRTY DANCING - THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE and SISTER ACT. Hicks also performed in LEGALLY BLONDE in Austria.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Ken Ludwig

Judd Hirsch



See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!