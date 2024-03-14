Video: Sherz Aletaha Dishes On Making Her Broadway Debut in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In an exciting new episode of the podcast Survival Jobs, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down with the exceptionally talented and captivating Sherz Aletaha, currently making her Broadway debut in the highly acclaimed revival of Merrily We Roll Along at the prestigious Hudson Theatre.

Listeners are in for a treat as Sherz spills the tea on her audition experience for Merrily We Roll Along and offers a glimpse behind the scenes working alongside veteran luminaries like Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez. From audition anecdotes to behind-the-scenes stories, Sherz’ conversation with Jason and Samantha is both enlightening and entertaining.

But that's not all! Before wrapping up the episode with a lively game of "Merrily Co-Star Trivia," Sherz takes listeners on a journey through her upbringing in Southern California and discusses one of her most memorable survival jobs as a matchmaker in New York City!

Kicking off Episode 82, Jason and Samantha dive into a spirited mic check, touching on the recent Academy Awards including Ryan Gosling’s iconic performance of I’m Just Ken and some of the big winners, including the likes of Emma Stone in “Poor Things”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers”, and the writer of “American Fiction” Cord Jefferson.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview with Sherz Aletaha can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.