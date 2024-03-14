Seth Rudetsky Will Host MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A special Town Hall event will be held next week with the six stars of the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, presented by SiriusXM on Broadway.

Moderated by SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and produced by SiriusXM Program Director and Host Julie James, the Q&A session will air exclusively on SiriusXM On Broadway, channel 69.

The event will be recorded in front of a live audience of 500 people including SiriusXM subscribers and also additional fans who have purchased a pre-signed CD of the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG New Broadway Cast Recording available from Sony Masterworks Broadway. Click here to purchase a CD signed by the six principal cast members and gain access to this exclusive event on Tuesday, March 19 at 2:30PM. Tickets are $31.

The SiriusXM Town Hall will take place onstage at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) and include Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke and Reg Rogers.

The MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Town Hall will premiere on SiriusXM’s On Broadway (Ch. 69) channel on Wednesday, April 3 at 3PM ET, with encore airings set for Thursday, April 4 at 12PM ET, Friday, April 5 at 10AM and 10PM ET and Saturday, April 6 at 6PM ET as well as streaming anytime through the SiriusXM app.

The Town Hall will also feature music from the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG New Broadway Cast Recording Album.