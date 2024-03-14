New York City Performing Arts School Launches GoFundMe to Save Theater Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A performing arts school in New York City with many notable alumni has launched a GoFundMe to save its theater program. According to the GoFundMe campaign, the Professional Performing Arts School located in Hell's Kitchen has faced budget cuts, causing the school's performing arts program to be cut short, ending in early April for middle school and high school students.

The campaign, launched by the school's 7th grade sudents, states that this will affect "hundreds of students." "We are heartbroken to have such a horrible thing happen," it reads. "Please help donate to bring back our program that brought so many students joy, and made their dreams come true!"

The school's program touts notable alumni including Alicia Keys, Britney Spears, Claire Danes, and Jesse Eisenberg. According to Chalkbeat, the Waterwell drama program, which has offered acting classes led by professional actors for the past 13 years, was co-founded by Arian Moayed, known for his role on the show "Succession."

Earlier this week, the program's artistic director, Heather Lanza, informed the school's parents and students that the program would be ending early this year due to budget cuts, allegedly shorting the program by $102,000. The principal told families this week that the school needed about $80,000 to save the program.

Read the original story on Chalkbeat.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $30,000 at press time. To learn more or to donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.