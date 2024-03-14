Video: TITANIQUE's Russell Daniels and Elliott Mattox Are on the Rise!

Click Here for More on On the Rise- with Candace Cordelia

The RMS Titanique welcomed some new passengers last month. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Russell Daniels re-boarded as Ruth, and Elliott Mattox joined for his maiden voyage as Victor Garber.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More”.

In this video, watch as they check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about the hilarious musical, bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.