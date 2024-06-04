Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 4, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 4, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Wednesday, June 5

Home opens on Broadway

Video: Now You Know... Lindsay Mendez Is a Tony Nominee

by Joey Mervis

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Lindsay Mendez chats about her truly incredible year, why Merrily We Roll Along means so much to her, and so much more.. (more...)

Broadway By Design: APPROPRIATE

by Nicole Rosky

In Broadway by Design, BroadwayWorld is shining a spotlight on the stellar designs of this Broadway season, show by show. Today, we continue with the creatives from the eight-time Tony-nominated Appropriate- Scenic Designers dots, Lighting Designer Jane Cox, and Sound Designers Bray Poor and Will Pickens.

Video: Shaina Taub Knew Making SUFFS Would Be Hard, But She Kept Marching

by Joey Mervis

The new Broadway musical Suffs tells the story of the incredible women who fought to make our country what it is today. Their story wouldn't be told without the incredible woman who gave them a voice- Shaina Taub.

Video: Ben Platt and Adrienne Warren Sing 'If Momma Was Married' From GYPSY

by Stephi Wild

Ben Platt was joined on stage by Adrienne Warren during his residency at The Palace Theatre last night. The pair performed 'If Momma Was Married' from Gypsy. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Kate Baldwin, Beth Leavel, and More Join FOLLIES Concert at Carnegie Hall

by Stephi Wild

The complete cast has now been announced for Transport Group's concert production of Follies. The sold-out event will play one night only—Thursday, June 20, at 8:00 p.m. at Carnegie Hall.. (more...)

Liza Minnelli Documentary to Feature Lost Footage

by Josh Sharpe

Tribeca 2024 will see the world premiere of a new documentary centered on the legendary Broadway performer, Liza Minnelli. According to a new interview with director Bruce David Klein, viewers will be privy to new footage that was buried, of all place, in Minnelli's closet.. (more...)

John Stamos and More Sing First Songs From WILLY'S CANDY SPECTACULAR, Parody of Failed Willy Wonka Immersive Experience

by Stephi Wild

A new musical is on its way, a parody of the infamous failed Willy Wonka immersive experience that took place in Glasgow earlier this year, Willy's Chocolate Experience. . (more...)

Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Embark on 2024 Christmas Tour

by Stephi Wild

Leslie Odom, Jr. has announced that he will embark on a Christmas tour this holiday season! The Broadway veteran and singer revealed that he will be performing 'holiday classics, seasonal favorites, and some surprises!'. (more...)

Review Roundup: Tituss Burgess' THE PREACHER'S WIFE World Premiere

by Joshua Wright

The reviews are starting to roll in for The Alliance Theatre's world premiere musical, THE PREACHER’S WIFE, inspired by the 1996 film of the same name . (more...)

Georgie Buckland & Amy Di Bartolomeo to Star as Andy & Emily in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA in London

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Georgie Buckland and Amy Di Bartolomeo have joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada in London as Andy and Emily! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!