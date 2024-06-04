Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 4, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 4, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 4, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Wednesday, June 5
Video: Now You Know... Lindsay Mendez Is a Tony Nominee
Broadway By Design: APPROPRIATE
Video: Shaina Taub Knew Making SUFFS Would Be Hard, But She Kept Marching
Video: Ben Platt and Adrienne Warren Sing 'If Momma Was Married' From GYPSY
by Stephi Wild
Ben Platt was joined on stage by Adrienne Warren during his residency at The Palace Theatre last night. The pair performed 'If Momma Was Married' from Gypsy. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Kate Baldwin, Beth Leavel, and More Join FOLLIES Concert at Carnegie Hall
by Stephi Wild
The complete cast has now been announced for Transport Group's concert production of Follies. The sold-out event will play one night only—Thursday, June 20, at 8:00 p.m. at Carnegie Hall.. (more...)
Liza Minnelli Documentary to Feature Lost Footage
by Josh Sharpe
Tribeca 2024 will see the world premiere of a new documentary centered on the legendary Broadway performer, Liza Minnelli. According to a new interview with director Bruce David Klein, viewers will be privy to new footage that was buried, of all place, in Minnelli's closet.. (more...)
John Stamos and More Sing First Songs From WILLY'S CANDY SPECTACULAR, Parody of Failed Willy Wonka Immersive Experience
by Stephi Wild
A new musical is on its way, a parody of the infamous failed Willy Wonka immersive experience that took place in Glasgow earlier this year, Willy's Chocolate Experience. . (more...)
Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Embark on 2024 Christmas Tour
by Stephi Wild
Leslie Odom, Jr. has announced that he will embark on a Christmas tour this holiday season! The Broadway veteran and singer revealed that he will be performing 'holiday classics, seasonal favorites, and some surprises!'. (more...)
Review Roundup: Tituss Burgess' THE PREACHER'S WIFE World Premiere
by Joshua Wright
The reviews are starting to roll in for The Alliance Theatre's world premiere musical, THE PREACHER’S WIFE, inspired by the 1996 film of the same name . (more...)
Georgie Buckland & Amy Di Bartolomeo to Star as Andy & Emily in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA in London
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Georgie Buckland and Amy Di Bartolomeo have joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada in London as Andy and Emily! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
