John Stamos and More Sing First Songs From WILLY'S CANDY SPECTACULAR, Parody of Failed Willy Wonka Immersive Experience

A new musical is on its way, a parody of Willy's Chocolate Experience, the infamous failed Willy Wonka immersive experience that took place in Glasgow earlier this year.

The unlicensed event based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was promoted as an immersive and interactive family experience, but ended up being held in a sparsely decorated warehouse, with unsettling "characters" and limited activities. The event went viral on the internet and attracted worldwide media attention.

Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody is from producer Richard Kraft, and features a lineup of songwriters including Riki Lindhome, Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, Tova Litvin and Doug Rockwell, and Daniel Mertzlufft, each contributing their signature style to the production.

The World Premiere staged reading of the musical will debut at the world-renowned Edinburgh Fringe Fest at the Pleasance King Dome from August 9th to 26th 2024.

The first three songs have been released from the musical now. Listen below!

Willys Candy Spectacular (featuring John Stamos)

“Willy’s Candy Spectacular” – Actor John Stamos performs “a post-apocalyptic opening number that traces the downfall of civilization back to the disastrous event in Glasgow. This track is the brainchild of Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, known for their work on Broadway’s “First Date” and ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”

Songwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner explain, “We love musicals with epic opening numbers. And we thought — what could be more epic than John Stamos singing about the end of humanity and linking our species’ demise to an underwhelming immersive experience in Scotland?”

Dreamed to Dare (feat Sharpe Family Singers and Original Sad Oompa Loompa Kirsty Paterson)

“Dreamed to Dare” is penned by Daniel Mertzlufft – who launched the viral TikTok musical “Ratatouille the Musical” – and features TikTok singing sensations The Sharpe Family and the actual sad Oompa Loompa actress Kirsty Paterson from the viral Wonka Experience in Glasgow (playing a character inspired on her own experiences) as the attendees prepare to enter the world of dreams (or nightmares?).



“Not many shows have such high stakes and absurd characters that we deserve a bombastic anticipatory ensemble number – but with a plot like this I couldn’t resist!” exclaims Daniel Mertzlufft.

Where Dreams Go To Fly (featuring Doug Rockwell and Tova Litvin)

“Where Dreams Go To Fly” is an uplifting number written by Emmy-award winners Doug Rockwell and Tova Litvin, capturing the unbridled optimism of the impresario behind Willy’s Candy Spectacular. Their previous works include songs for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “Julie & The Phantoms.”

“There’s such a fine line between soaring optimism and crushing defeat. In our song, we’ve tried to capture the range of emotions one goes through when creating art, even when that art is mind-numbingly awful,” said Doug Rockwell and Tova Litvin.

In the coming weeks, fans can expect additional demo song releases every Sunday, including a song from Riki Lindhome based on the sad Oompa Loompa Wannabe, culminating in the debut of a staged reading of the musical at the Pleasance King Dome from August 9th to 26th 2024 during Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024. Ticket details will be made available on the website soon.

“Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody,” previously known as “Willy Fest: A Musical Parody,” is poised to entertain and creatively play havoc on the musical parody landscape. Stay tuned for more updates on https://willyscandyspectacular.com/ and socials.

Disclaimer: “Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody” is a parody production. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka, Willy’s Chocolate Experience and their characters are registered trademarks and/or associated with companies including Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., House of Illuminati, Willy’s Chocolate Experience, The Ferrero Group, The Roland Dahl Story Company and Netflix, Village Roadshow Pictures, HeyDayFilms and Domain Entertainment.

This production is not sponsored, endorsed by or affiliated with Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc., Illuminati, Willy’s Chocolate Experience, The Ferrero Group, The Roland Dahl Story Company, Netflix, Village Roadshow Pictures, HeyDay Films and Domain Entertainment. or any of their subsidiaries or affiliated companies and/or third party licensors.