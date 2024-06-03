Video: Now You Know... Lindsay Mendez Is a Tony Nominee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lindsay Mendez thought that her 2018 Tony Award (Carousel) was the best thing that ever could have happened. Right? Little did she know that she'd be back just six years later with a nomination in the same category for her incredible work in Merrily We Roll Along.

"It feels so right," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The three of us work so hand-in-hand to make this show hapen. For all of us to get [nominations] together is so special."

Watch as Lindsay chats more about her truly incredible year, why this musical means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.