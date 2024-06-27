Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 27, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, June 30

Mary Jane closes on Broadway

Appropriate closes on Broadway

A Beautiful Noise closes on Broadway

Interview: Meet the 2024 Jimmy Awards Winners- Damson Chola, Jr. and Gretchen Shope

by Nicole Rosky

On Monday night, Damson Chola, Jr. and Gretchen Shope's lives changed forever when they were announced the winners of the the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards. Watch as they perform their winning solos ("Make Them Hear You" from Ragtime and "The Music That Makes Me Dance" from Funny Girl) and read on as BroadwayWorld checks in with the pair following their big wins!

Photos: The Cast of OH, MARY! Meets the Press

by Bruce Glikas

Ahead of tonight's first preview, the cast of Oh, Mary! has met the press. BroadwayWorld was on hand on the press event and you can check out photos here! . (more...)

Meet the Cast of OH, MARY!, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Following its sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, the comedy Oh, Mary! is headed to Broadway! Previews begin tonight, June 26, at the Lyceum Theatre. Opening night is set for July 11. The limited 12-week engagement will run through September 15, 2024.. (more...)

Kathleen Turner To Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Stage and screen star Kathleen Turner will lead the cast of A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse as Madame Armfeldt. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Joshua Malina Will Make London Stage Debut in WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK

by Stephi Wild

Joshua Malina is set to make his London stage debut this fall in What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank.. (more...)

HIPPEST TRIP- THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL Producer Wendell Pierce Says Show Is Coming to Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Tony Award- winner Wendell Pierce has announced that he has joined the producing team of the Broadway-aimed Hippest Trip- the Soul Train Musical!

Review Roundup: THE CONSTITUENT, Starring James Corden

by Nicole Rosky

The Old Vic just celebrated opening night of The Constituent, a new play by Joe Penhall, directed by Matthew Warchus. Let's see what the critics are saying about the new play!. (more...)

Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE Launches National Tour; Read the Reviews!

by Stephi Wild

The National Tour of Back to the Future the Musical is now underway! The tour kicked off in June 2024 at Proctors in Schenectady, New York, and will continue through Summer 2025. Read the reviews here!. (more...)

Staged Concert of THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Benefit The Entertainment Community Fund Next Month

by Stephi Wild

A staged concert version of the Broadway musical The Addams Family will be held next month to benefit the Entertainment Community Fund. Find out more about the musical and how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Video: Idina Menzel and James Marsden Sing Cut Song From ENCHANTED Film

by Stephi Wild

A cut song from the film Enchanted has been released on YouTube. The song, titled 'Enchanted', features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The video, which is a reconstruction of the deleted scene, features both the intro sung by Idina Menzel and James Marsden and a 2006 demo by composer Alan Menken. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Michael Mayer

Other birthdays on this date include:

Kimiko Glenn

J.J. Abrams

Michael Ball

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!