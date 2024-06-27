Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 27, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 27, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 27, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, June 30
Interview: Meet the 2024 Jimmy Awards Winners- Damson Chola, Jr. and Gretchen Shope
Photos: The Cast of OH, MARY! Meets the Press
Meet the Cast of OH, MARY!, Now In Previews on Broadway
Kathleen Turner To Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Stage and screen star Kathleen Turner will lead the cast of A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse as Madame Armfeldt. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Joshua Malina Will Make London Stage Debut in WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK
by Stephi Wild
Joshua Malina is set to make his London stage debut this fall in What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank.. (more...)
HIPPEST TRIP- THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL Producer Wendell Pierce Says Show Is Coming to Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Tony Award- winner Wendell Pierce has announced that he has joined the producing team of the Broadway-aimed Hippest Trip- the Soul Train Musical!
Review Roundup: THE CONSTITUENT, Starring James Corden
by Nicole Rosky
The Old Vic just celebrated opening night of The Constituent, a new play by Joe Penhall, directed by Matthew Warchus. Let's see what the critics are saying about the new play!. (more...)
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE Launches National Tour; Read the Reviews!
by Stephi Wild
The National Tour of Back to the Future the Musical is now underway! The tour kicked off in June 2024 at Proctors in Schenectady, New York, and will continue through Summer 2025. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Staged Concert of THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Benefit The Entertainment Community Fund Next Month
by Stephi Wild
A staged concert version of the Broadway musical The Addams Family will be held next month to benefit the Entertainment Community Fund. Find out more about the musical and how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Video: Idina Menzel and James Marsden Sing Cut Song From ENCHANTED Film
by Stephi Wild
A cut song from the film Enchanted has been released on YouTube. The song, titled 'Enchanted', features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The video, which is a reconstruction of the deleted scene, features both the intro sung by Idina Menzel and James Marsden and a 2006 demo by composer Alan Menken. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Michael Mayer
Other birthdays on this date include:
Kimiko Glenn
J.J. Abrams
Michael Ball
