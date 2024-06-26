Video: Idina Menzel and James Marsden Sing Cut Song From ENCHANTED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A cut song from the film Enchanted has been released on YouTube. The song, titled "Enchanted", features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The video, which is a reconstruction of the deleted scene, features both the intro sung by Idina Menzel and James Marsden and a 2006 demo by composer Alan Menken. Footage and recordings were provided by an anonymous source.

The deletion of the song meant that Idina no longer had any singing moments in the film. She did, in fact, later sing in the film's 2022 sequel, Disenchanted.

Check out the video here!

About Enchanted

Enchanted is a 2007 American live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film directed by Kevin Lima and written by Bill Kelly. Co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Josephson Entertainment, and Right Coast Productions, the film stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, and Susan Sarandon, with Julie Andrews as the narrator. It focuses on an archetypal Disney princess-to-be named Giselle exiled from her animated world into the live-action world of New York City.