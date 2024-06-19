Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 19, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, June 23

Patriots closes on Broadway

An Enemy of the People closes on Broadway

Broadway Bares 2024

The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY Sets Broadway Dates and Theatre

by Stephi Wild

The new musical Swept Away, with music by The Avett Brothers, has found its Broadway home and set a first performance date! It was previously announced that the production would open this fall. Now, it has been announced via a story on the show's official Instagram account, that performances will begin on October 29 at the Longacre Theatre.. (more...)

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Sets Closing Date

by Stephi Wild

The Heart of Rock and Roll will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, June 23rd at 3pm. At the time of closing, the show will have played 24 previews and 72 performances.. (more...)

Photo Exclusive: Inside THE OUTSIDERS Tony Award Celebration!

by Bruce Glikas

The Outsiders, the new musical based on the S.E. Hinton novel, took home the top prize of Best Musical at this year's Tony Awards and BroadwayWorld was on hand at their post-show celebration! Party with the company of the show in our exclusive photos below!

VIDEO: First Look At LES MISERABLES at The Muny

by Joshua Wright

The first production of The Muny's 2024 summer season is Les Misérables starring John Riddle, Jordan Donica, Teal Wicks, Red Concepción, Jade Jones, Ken Page, Emily Bautista, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Peter Neureuther and James D. Gish. Get a first look at the cast in action!

Tony-Winning MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Will Be Filmed

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along is being filmed this week, a production spokesperson told BroadwayWorld.. (more...)

Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer to Star in Hulu Sitcom MID-CENTURY MODERN

by Josh Sharpe

According to a new report, Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane and Golden-Globe-winning actor Matt Bomer will be co-starring in a new Hulu comedy inspired by the fan-favorite show Golden Girls. The series, titled, Mid-Century Modern, was created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan of Will & Grace. Ryan Murphy is set to executive produce the show.. (more...)

Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht & More to Star in EUREKA DAY on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The full cast has been revealed for the Broadway premiere of Eureka Day, written by Jonathan Spector and directed by Anna D. Shapiro. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Ron DeSantis Vetoes Nearly All Florida Arts Funding

by Joshua Wright

Florida arts and culture organizations are taking another financial hit as many are still focusing on post-pandemic recover as Governor Ron DeSantis has eliminated most state funding for cultural programs.. (more...)

Video: The Cast of KISS ME, KATE in London Perform 'Too Darn Hot'

by Stephi Wild

Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar are currently starring in Kiss Me, Kate at London's Barbican Centre, running through 14 September. In this all new video, watch a clip from 'Too Darn Hot' from the show.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!