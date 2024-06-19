Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 19, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, June 23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/16/24 - CABARET, WICKED & More Top the List
The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY Sets Broadway Dates and Theatre
THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Sets Closing Date
Photo Exclusive: Inside THE OUTSIDERS Tony Award Celebration!
by Bruce Glikas
The Outsiders, the new musical based on the S.E. Hinton novel, took home the top prize of Best Musical at this year's Tony Awards and BroadwayWorld was on hand at their post-show celebration! Party with the company of the show in our exclusive photos below!
VIDEO: First Look At LES MISERABLES at The Muny
by Joshua Wright
The first production of The Muny's 2024 summer season is Les Misérables starring John Riddle, Jordan Donica, Teal Wicks, Red Concepción, Jade Jones, Ken Page, Emily Bautista, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Peter Neureuther and James D. Gish. Get a first look at the cast in action!
Tony-Winning MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Will Be Filmed
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along is being filmed this week, a production spokesperson told BroadwayWorld.. (more...)
Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer to Star in Hulu Sitcom MID-CENTURY MODERN
by Josh Sharpe
According to a new report, Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane and Golden-Globe-winning actor Matt Bomer will be co-starring in a new Hulu comedy inspired by the fan-favorite show Golden Girls. The series, titled, Mid-Century Modern, was created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan of Will & Grace. Ryan Murphy is set to executive produce the show.. (more...)
Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht & More to Star in EUREKA DAY on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been revealed for the Broadway premiere of Eureka Day, written by Jonathan Spector and directed by Anna D. Shapiro. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Ron DeSantis Vetoes Nearly All Florida Arts Funding
by Joshua Wright
Florida arts and culture organizations are taking another financial hit as many are still focusing on post-pandemic recover as Governor Ron DeSantis has eliminated most state funding for cultural programs.. (more...)
Video: The Cast of KISS ME, KATE in London Perform 'Too Darn Hot'
by Stephi Wild
Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar are currently starring in Kiss Me, Kate at London's Barbican Centre, running through 14 September. In this all new video, watch a clip from 'Too Darn Hot' from the show.. (more...)
