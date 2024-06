Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/16/24 - CABARET, WICKED & More Top the List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/16/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: BEN PLATT: LIVE AT THE PALACE closed on 6/15. MOTHER PLAY and UNCLE VANYA closed on 6/16. MOTHER PLAY had seven performances with 581 seats and one performance with 542 seats this week, for a total capacity of 4,609. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 576 was used. STEREOPHONIC and THE OUTSIDERS each had an adjusted 7-performance week that was planned. The 77th Annual Tony Awards were held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, 6/16.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BEN PLATT: LIVE AT THE PALACE (13%), APPROPRIATE (8.1%), SIX (6.9%), PATRIOTS (4.5%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (3.6%), THE WIZ (3.2%), MARY JANE (3%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (2.6%), SUFFS (2.5%), ILLINOISE (2.5%), ALADDIN (2.2%), THE LION KING (1.4%), MJ THE MUSICAL (1.3%), UNCLE VANYA (1.2%), THE WHO'S TOMMY (1.1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.7%), THE OUTSIDERS (0.6%), HAMILTON (0.5%), & JULIET (0.4%), HELL'S KITCHEN (0.3%), AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE (0.2%), MOTHER PLAY (0.1%), STEREOPHONIC (0.1%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HOME (-9.4%), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (-4.6%), THE NOTEBOOK (-2.1%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-1.6%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1%), WICKED (-0.4%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-0.1%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-0.1%), CHICAGO (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 293,997 tickets sold and a total gross of $36,851,329. The average ticket price was $125.35.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.00%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.33% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $125.35 is up $1.63 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,216,034

WICKED: $2,071,557

HAMILTON: $1,908,390

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $1,883,570

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $1,843,457





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HOME ($135,757), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL ($272,487), PATRIOTS ($329,058), MARY JANE ($411,613), CHICAGO ($587,551)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: $218,542

BEN PLATT: LIVE AT THE PALACE: $130,440

THE LION KING: $125,370

SIX: $93,782

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $81,438





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE OUTSIDERS ($-77,794), STEREOPHONIC ($-72,757), THE NOTEBOOK ($-47,524), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-32,222), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL ($-27,056)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $238.54

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $220.64

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: $185.25

HAMILTON: $180.31

THE LION KING: $170.52





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HOME ($36.36), PATRIOTS ($59.90), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL ($63.24), BEN PLATT: LIVE AT THE PALACE ($87.17), MARY JANE ($89.13)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: 103.2%

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.6%

HELL'S KITCHEN: 101%

HADESTOWN: 100.6%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (51.1%), HOME (63.1%), CHICAGO (65.8%), PATRIOTS (66.3%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (69.9%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BEN PLATT: LIVE AT THE PALACE: 1279

APPROPRIATE: 653

SIX: 570

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 472

THE WIZ: 401





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE OUTSIDERS (-1005), STEREOPHONIC (-771), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (-389), THE GREAT GATSBY (-194), THE NOTEBOOK (-171)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..