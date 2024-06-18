THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Sets Closing Date

The Heart of Rock and Roll will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, June 23rd at 3pm. At the time of closing, the show will have played 24 previews and 72 performances.

In a statement, producer Hunter Arnold said “It was pure joy working on the show with the team of creatives headed by writer Jonathan A. Abrams , director Gordon Greenberg , choreographer Lorin Latarro , music arranger and orchestrator Brian Usifer and special gratitude to the support and participation of the iconic music legend Huey Lewis . We were honored to have an amazing cast and crew who brought their immense enthusiasm, commitment and talent to each and every performance. With our original cast album just released and talks underway for a national tour and international productions, the musical will continue to delight audiences for years to come.”

The cast also includes Mike Baerga, Tommy Bracco, TyNia René Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Autumn Guzzardi, Lindsay Joan, Ross Lekites, Robin Masella, JoeMoeller, Jennifer Noble, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Kevin Pariseau, Robert Pendilla and Leah Read.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.

The production features a book by Jonathan A. Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan A. Abrams. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations is by Brian Usifer, musical direction by Will Van Dyke, choreography by Lorin Latarro and The Heart of Rock and Roll is directed by Gordon Greenberg.

The additional creative team is Derek McLane (Scenic Designer), Jen Caprio (Costume Designer), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Designer), John Shivers (Sound Designer), Nikiya Mathis (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer), Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam CSA (Casting Director) and Justin Scribner(Production Stage Manager).

The Heart of Rock and Roll is produced by Hunter Arnold, Tyler Mitchell and Kayla Greenspan. Co producers are Chuck Schwab, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Gary & Marica Nelson, Ken Siebel, Brad Freeman, Whitney Kiely Moehle, Nederlander Presentations, Stephens Brothers Productions, Michael Wilsey Family, Mickey Gooch Jr, HLX Invest Co, Dagley Pottruck Productions, Primary Wave Music, Badlamp Productions, Episode Four, Invisible Wall Productions, Will Meldman, and Huey Lewis.