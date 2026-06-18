Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 18, 2026- & JULIET Welcomes New Star Chrissy Metz and More

Video: First Look at HIGH SOCIETY at the Barbican Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at footage of the West End production of High Society. With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and a book by Arthur Kopit, this new production promises a cocktail of romance, wit, and mistaken identity.. (more...)

Video: Kelly Clarkson Sings 'Suddenly, Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP With Lawrence Zarian

by Michael Major

Kelly Clarkson is covering another showtune, singing 'Suddenly, Seymour' from Little Shop of Horrors with Lawrence Zarian on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The song opened up a recent episode of Clarkson's talk show. Watch the video!. (more...)