Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 18, 2026- & JULIET Welcomes New Star Chrissy Metz and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway lovers! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily dose of theatre news and entertainment! Today we're celebrating some exciting Broadway debuts and performances. Chrissy Metz is making her Broadway debut in & Juliet, and Melissa Barrera is bringing her talents to Titanique! Plus, we've got our Kid Critics reviewing the Gazillion Bubble Show, Kelly Clarkson performing showtunes, and announcements about Waitress' 10th anniversary tour. Stick around to catch all the details on these stories and much more from the world of theatre!
But first...
|Coming Up
Saturday, June 20
West End Live 2026
Saturday, June 21
The Balusters opens on Broadway
Chess closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: The Kid Critics Are Flying High at GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW
We are continuing Kid Critics with Quinn (9), Ellie (9), and Kian (8), who recently headed to New World Stages to check out Gazillion Bubble Show. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!
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Debut of the Month: Melissa Barrera on Why TITANIQUE is 'Theatre for the Moment and for the People'
Melissa Barrera is currently making her Broadway debut as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanique on Broadway! BroadwayWorld's spoke with Barrera about her wildest fan interactions, what it means to be making her Broadway debut with this show, and more.
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Video: Chrissy Metz Opens Up About Her Broadway Debut- 'Follow Your Dreams!'
Chrissy Metz is living out a f*ckin' perfect Broadway dream. The television star steps into the shoes of 'Angelique' in & Juliet beginning tonight at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, marking her Broadway debut! Watch in this video as she chats more about her big debut!
|Must Watch
|Video: Kelly Clarkson Sings 'Suddenly, Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP With Lawrence Zarian
by Michael Major
Kelly Clarkson is covering another showtune, singing 'Suddenly, Seymour' from Little Shop of Horrors with Lawrence Zarian on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The song opened up a recent episode of Clarkson's talk show. Watch the video!. (more...)
|Video: Watch Chrissy Metz Make Her Broadway Debut Early in & JULIET
by Michael Major
Chrissy Metz couldn't wait to make her Broadway debut – so she did it two days early! The 'This Is Us' star surprised the audience by making her Broadway debut as 'Angelique.' Watch a video of her taking her first bows and sing the 'Roar' encore now!. (more...)
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Video: First Look at HIGH SOCIETY at the Barbican Theatre
Video: Kelly Clarkson Sings 'Suddenly, Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP With Lawrence Zarian
|Hot Photos
by Josh Sharpe
On June 16, Harry Styles delivered a one-night-only performance at the Southbank Centre, collaborating with the Jules Buckley Orchestra and House Gospel Choir for a special concert created exclusively for his curation of Meltdown 2026. Check out photos from the event.. (more...)
Photos: Adrian Lester and More in CYRANO DE BERGERAC at the Noel Coward Theatre
by Stephi Wild
New production photos have been released from Cyrano de Bergerac at the Noel Coward Theatre in the West End. Learn more about the show and check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway production of Ragtime will host a virtual open call, accepting video submissions for the role of Little Coalhouse. The character is Male, Black, 6–7 years old. 3’7” or smaller. . (more...)
Pentacle and The Field to Merge, Forming New Arts Organization Counterpart
by Stephi Wild
Pentacle and The Field, two New York-based nonprofit arts service organizations with a combined 90 years of history, will merge and operate under a single new name, Counterpart, with the transition set to take effect this month.. (more...)
HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Acting Edition Available to Purchase From Concord Theatricals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tectonic Theater Project's Acting Edition of Here There Are Blueberries, written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, is available for purchase now from Concord Theatricals.. (more...)
2026 Laurence Olivier Bursaries Awarded to Nine Drama School Students
by Stephi Wild
SOLT and the Theatre Development Trust awarded Laurence Olivier Bursaries to nine drama school students across the UK, now in its 39th year. Past recipients include Michaela Coel, Ewan McGregor, and Michael Sheen.. (more...)
The Drama League Welcomes Dana Harrel and Panney Wei to the Board of Directors
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Drama League is welcoming two new additions to the organization’s Board of Directors: Vice President of Disneyland Paris Entertainment Dana Harrel and Founding Partner of Harpe Ventures Panney Wei. . (more...)
Winter Park Playhouse Receives National Stand for the Arts Award
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ovation TV and Spectrum revealed the recipients of the 2025-2026 Stand For The Arts Awards, which recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs.. (more...)
Theater Masters Honors Playwright Heidi Schreck With Standing Ovation Award
by Stephi Wild
Theater Masters presented playwright Heidi Schreck with its Standing Ovation Award, recognizing her contributions to American theatre, including WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, which earned two Tony nominations and a Pulitzer Prize finalist nod.. (more...)
IndieSpace Names 17 New Little Venue That Could Grant Recipients
by Chloe Rabinowitz
IndieSpace has revealed a second cohort of 17 NYC-based performance venues to receive grants through The Little Venue That Could Program, offering $10,000 annually for two years plus professional development support.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway musical Waitress will launch a North American tour this September in honor of its 10th anniversary. Learn more about how to catch Waitress in a city near you.. (more...)
Performers Revealed for 2026 MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS Special
by Josh Sharpe
The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special will return this year, marking the 50th edition of the annual event. The star-studded special will feature performances by Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey and Blake Shelton.. (more...)
Christopher Jackson, Ethan Slater Among New Cast for Indie Drama EXIT RIGHT
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway alums Christopher Jackson and Ethan Slater are among the newly announced cast for Thomas A. Morgan’s debut feature, Exit Right. They join previously announced cast members Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy, and Marcia Cross.. (more...)
Review: RON, Riverside Studios
by Cheryl Markosky
What did our critic think of RON, RIVERSIDE STUDIOS at Riverside Studios?. (more...)
Exclusive: BASURA Director Michael Greif Says He’d Like to See the ‘Irresistible’ Musical Come to NYC
by Michael Gioia
Following the new musical BASURA’s opening in Atlanta, BroadwayWorld exclusively checks in with director Michael Greif to discuss its ‘exciting’ and ‘informational’ journey.. (more...)
PRESSURE Movie Now Available to Watch at Home on Digital
by Josh Sharpe
Pressure, the film adaptation of David Haig's play starring Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser, is now available to watch at home from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. . (more...)
Patti LuPone, Samantha Bee, and More Set For Carpenter Center 2026-2027 Season
by Stephi Wild
The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at CSULB announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring Patti LuPone, Samantha Bee, Elizabeth Gilbert, Adam Kinzinger, dance companies, tributes, and family shows.. (more...)
Myra Dubois Will Join TITANIQUE in London as 'Ruth'
by Stephi Wild
Self-declared South Yorkshire Siren Myra DuBois is set to board the ship of dreams and star as Ruth for 6 weeks. Learn more about the upcoming casting here.. (more...)
Cate Blanchett Appointed Cameron Mackintosh Visiting Professor Of Contemporary Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The acclaimed actor, producer and artistic leader, Cate Blanchett, has been named as the next Cameron Mackintosh Visiting Professor of Contemporary Theatre for the academic year 2026-27.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Kerry Butler
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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