Video: The Kid Critics Are Flying High at GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW
Gazillion Bubble Show will play its final performance (after 19 years off-Broadway) on September 7, 2026.
It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues Kid Critics, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.
We are continuing the series with Quinn (9), Ellie (9), and Kian (8), who recently headed to New World Stages to check out Gazillion Bubble Show. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!
Featuring a mesmerizing combination of laser lights, immersive effects, and jaw-dropping bubble artistry—from delicate floating spheres to massive bubbles that stretch across the stage—Gazillion Buggle Show continues to redefine what live family entertainment can be. At just 65 minutes with no intermission, Gazillion Bubble Show has become widely known as the perfect first theatrical experience for young audiences, offering an engaging, visually stunning introduction to live performance that keeps children (and their grown-ups) completely enchanted.
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