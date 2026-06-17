Video: The Kid Critics Are Flying High at GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW

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It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues Kid Critics, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Quinn (9), Ellie (9), and Kian (8), who recently headed to New World Stages to check out Gazillion Bubble Show. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!