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RAGTIME on Broadway to Hold Virtual Open Call for 'Little Coalhouse'

You do not need to be a member of Actors' Equity to submit.

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Ragtime 2025 Broadway Cast Recording - Available Now
RAGTIME on Broadway to Hold Virtual Open Call for 'Little Coalhouse'

The Broadway production of Ragtime will host a virtual open call, accepting video submissions for the role of Little Coalhouse. You do not need to be a member of Actors' Equity to submit.

The character is Male, Black, 6–7 years old. 3’7” or smaller. Small, winning, innocent, pure, spunky, fearless. The heart of the show. Makes a brief cameo at the beginning and end of the show. Non-speaking role. Two actors alternate in the role. Must be New York local hire. For information on how to submit: tinyurl.com/LittleCoalhouse.

Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it. The production recently won Best Revival of a Musical at the 79th Annual Tony Awards. 

RAGTIME on Broadway to Hold Virtual Open Call for 'Little Coalhouse' Image




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