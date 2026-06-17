Performers Revealed for 2026 MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS Special

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special will return this year, marking the 50th edition of the annual event. The telecast will air live on Saturday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and simulcast live on Peacock.

The star-studded special will feature performances by Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey and Blake Shelton. The celebration will also include more than 85,000 shells in 30 colors, paired with a laser show from the Brooklyn Bridge.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning composer Jason Howland, the 27-minute score will feature a live performance by NBC’s “The Voice” season 29 winner Alexia Jayy. Inspired by the spirit of America, the soundtrack reimagines the sounds of more than 50 years of summer classics, with the score designed to accompany the stage lighting and lasers.

“Al Rojo Vivo's” Jessica Carrillo and “En Casa con Telemundo's” Carlos Adyan will host Telemundo’s “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks,” airing from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on Telemundo.

The 50th edition of “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” will expand to both the lower East River in the Seaport District, the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City and the Brooklyn Bridge, firing from six barges and providing miles of public viewing.

Additional show information, public viewing locations and live broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks. Portions of the telecast are pre-recorded.

The “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” telecast is in association with Macy’s. It is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay executive producing.

NBC and Peacock continue to be the home of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this November.