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Video: Watch Chrissy Metz Make Her Broadway Debut Early in & JULIET

Metz joined the cast of the hit musical two days before she was scheduled to take on the role of 'Angelique.'

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Chrissy Metz couldn't wait to make her Broadway debut – so she did it two days early! On Tuesday night, Metz surprised the audience by making her Broadway debut as 'Angelique' in the hit musical, where she will play a limited engagement through Thursday, June 18. Watch a video of her taking her first bows and sing the "Roar" encore now!

Watch Metz discuss taking on the role, and why she thought her Broadway debut would never happen here.

Perhaps best known for her role as ‘Kate Pearson’ in the NBC TV show “This Is Us,” Metz made her New York stage debut in a benefit reading of Neil LaBute’s Fat Pig for MCC in 2017. 

Currently in its fourth summer on Broadway, & Juliet opened in November 2022 and will celebrate its 1500th performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. 

Metz joins a cast that also includes Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ James Monroe Iglehart as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Bayardelle as ‘Angélique,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Laurie Hernandez, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.




& Juliet


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