Video: Watch Chrissy Metz Make Her Broadway Debut Early in & JULIET

Chrissy Metz couldn't wait to make her Broadway debut – so she did it two days early! On Tuesday night, Metz surprised the audience by making her Broadway debut as 'Angelique' in the hit musical, where she will play a limited engagement through Thursday, June 18. Watch a video of her taking her first bows and sing the "Roar" encore now!

Watch Metz discuss taking on the role, and why she thought her Broadway debut would never happen here.

Perhaps best known for her role as ‘Kate Pearson’ in the NBC TV show “This Is Us,” Metz made her New York stage debut in a benefit reading of Neil LaBute’s Fat Pig for MCC in 2017.

Currently in its fourth summer on Broadway, & Juliet opened in November 2022 and will celebrate its 1500th performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.