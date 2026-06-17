PRESSURE Movie Now Available to Watch at Home on Digital

Pressure, the film adaptation of David Haig's play starring Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser, is now available to watch at home from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Following its theatrical release in May, the movie hit premium video on demand on Tuesday and can be rented or purchased on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV and more. A physical media release will follow on July 28, 2026 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. Take a look at the bonus feature package below.

The film is set in the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, with General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg preparing for the monumnetal event in military history. Fraser plays Eisenhower, with Scott as Stagg, a meteorologist who counsels the Army general on the timing of the D-Day Invasion in 1944, which is in danger of being disrupted due to severe weather patterns.

The movie also stars Kerry Condon as Captain Kay Summersby, the chauffeur and personal secretary to Dwight D. Eisenhower, Damian Lewis as British Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery, and Chris Messina as Colonel Irving P. Krick.

Pressure is directed by Anthony Maras from a screenplay he co-wrote with Haig. The stage version of Pressure made its world premiere at The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh in 2014, with writer David Haig as Stagg. Following a successful UK Tour, the play transferred to the West End in 2018. Kevin Doyle of Downton Abbey starred in the 2023 North American premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

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Bonus Features:

BUILDING PRESSURE - Go behind the scenes as the filmmakers and cast break down the story’s origins and the complex characters who were pivotal in changing the course of history.

AN AUTHENTIC WORLD OF WAR - From set design and camera choreography to period props and costumes, filmmakers reveal the details they used to shape an accurate recreation of the era.

Photo Credit: Focus Features/Universal