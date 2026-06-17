Christopher Jackson, Ethan Slater Among New Cast for Indie Drama EXIT RIGHT

Several Broadway alums are coming together onscreen in a new independent drama. Fresh off the announcement that Christopher Jackson would be returning to Hamilton, Deadline has revealed that he is among the newly announced cast for Thomas A. Morgan’s debut feature, Exit Right.

The cast also includes Wicked star Ethan Slater, Tony winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award nominee Kevin Cahoon (Shucked), Roberta Colindrez (Fun Home), Amy Sedaris, Kim Coates, and Catherine Curtin. These new additions join previously announced cast members Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy, and Marcia Cross.

The film centers on Sarandon's character, Jan, who, rather than opting to become hospital-bound after receiving a difficult health diagnosis, heads out for an adventure on the road with her husband, John. In addition to directing, Morgan penned the original screenplay. Production recently concluded in New Jersey.

Lauren Bratman is producing the movie through her Reservoir Pictures, along with Andy Nahas for The Prospect Fund, Susan Sarandon for her Silly Goose Productions banner, Thomas A. Morgan for Square Zero Films, and Amanda Bowers for Phiphen. Macy, Madison Rosa, Lawrence Aldridge, Ricardo Wever, Molly Connors, and Jimmy Price serve as executive producers.

The film marks Slater's first film role since his performance as Boq in the two-part Wicked adaptation. Jackson will make a return to Broadway this fall, reprising his Tony-nominated role as George Washington in Hamilton starting September 8, 2026.