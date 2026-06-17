HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Acting Edition Available to Purchase From Concord Theatricals

Tectonic Theater Project's Acting Edition of Here There Are Blueberries, the 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist and 2025 Lucille Lortel Award winner, written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, is available for purchase now from Concord Theatricals.

An album of never-before-seen World War II-era photographs arrives at the desk of United States Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist Rebecca Erbelding. As Rebecca and her team of historians begin to unravel the shocking story behind the images, the album soon makes headlines around the world. In Germany, a businessman sees the album online and recognizes his own grandfather in the photos. He begins a journey of discovery that will take him into the lives of other Nazi descendants – in a reckoning of his family’s past and his country’s history. Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these photographs and what they reveal about the Holocaust and our own humanity.

UK Premiere of Here There Are Blueberries

The journey of developing Blueberries began in earnest in 2016. Over the next six years, a remarkable constellation of artists, thinkers, and supporters contributed their time, talent, and care at every stage of the process. Through hundreds of hours of interviews, a research trip to Germany and Poland, and numerous design workshops, a play emerged bringing an album of photographs to life onstage. Since its premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2022, Here There Are Blueberries has played to an audience of over 150,000 in nine cities across two continents.

Here There Are Blueberries was created with Dramaturg Amy Marie Seidel, Devisors: Scott Barrow, Amy Marie Seidel, Frances Uku, Grant James Varjas, and the Members of Tectonic Theater Project, and Creative Producer Matt Joslyn.

To purchase the Acting Edition of the play, please visit: https://www.concordtheatricals.com/s/97920/here-there-are-blueberries

To license the title, please visit: https://www.concordtheatricals.com/p/97920/here-there-are-blueberries