Video: Kelly Clarkson Sings 'Suddenly, Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP With Lawrence Zarian





Kelly Clarkson is covering another showtune, singing "Suddenly, Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors with Lawrence Zarian on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The song opened up a recent episode of Clarkson's hit talk show series, which is entering its final months on NBC.

Season seven episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show will air through Fall 2026. Since moving to New York in 2023, the show has also featured Broadway shows and cast members, including Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Robyn Hurder, and more.