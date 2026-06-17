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Video: Kelly Clarkson Sings 'Suddenly, Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP With Lawrence Zarian

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which tapes in NYC, is entering its final months on NBC.

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Kelly Clarkson is covering another showtune, singing "Suddenly, Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors with Lawrence Zarian on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The song opened up a recent episode of Clarkson's hit talk show series, which is entering its final months on NBC.

Season seven episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show will air through Fall 2026. Since moving to New York in 2023, the show has also featured Broadway shows and cast members, including Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Robyn Hurder, and more. 

The Kelly Clarkson Show host has frequently covered Broadway hits during the "Kelly-oke" segment of her show. In the past, Clarkson has sung "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress, "Losing My Mind" from Follies, and more.




Little Shop of Horrors


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