WAITRESS Will Embark on 10th Anniversary North American Tour This Fall

The Broadway musical Waitress will launch a North American tour this September in honor of its 10th anniversary. Featuring a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, the tour will tech and launch in Owensboro, KY at the Riverpark Center before continuing to 40+ cities including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. Additional cities along with casting will be announced at a later date. Check out the full list of tour dates below!

“Ten years later, WAITRESS continues to resonate with audiences through Sara Bareilles’ gorgeous score, which brings both humor and emotional depth to every moment in this beloved show,” said Tony® Award-winning director, Diane Paulus. “Taking this production back on tour for its 10th anniversary is an incredible opportunity to share Jenna’s journey with new audiences and to celebrate the connections this story continues to inspire."

About Waitress

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

WAITRESS opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of “Love Song” and “Brave”), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The production is currently on UK tour. Check out photos here.

The WAITRESS Tour features Direction and Choreography re-created by Abbey O’Brien, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Brian Walters, Sound Design; Bernie Ardia, Hair Design; Nadia DiGiallonardo, Music Supervision. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Casting by ARC Casting.

Tour Dates

Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – September 25-27, 2026

Bloomington, IN – IU Auditorium – September 29-30, 2026

Wilmington, NC – CFCC – October 2-4, 2026

Peoria, IL – Civic Center – October 6-7, 2026

Mason City, IA – NIACC – October 8, 2026

Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion – October 9-11, 2026

Chicago, IL – Nederlander Theatre – October 13-18, 2026

Champaign, IL – State Farm Theatre – October 19, 2026

Austin, TX – Bass Hall – October 21-23, 2026

Orange, TX – Lutcher Theatre – October 24, 2026

Monterrey, Mexico – Showcenter Complex – October 29-November 1, 2026

Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre – November 10-11, 2026

Pueblo, CO – Memorial Hall – November 18, 2026

Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall – November 20-22, 2026

Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center – November 25, 2026

Denver, CO – Buell Theatre – November 27-29, 2026

Stillwater, OK – McKnight Theatre – December 1-3, 2026

Washington, DC – National Theatre – December 8-13, 2026

Easton, PA – State Theatre – December 15-16, 2026

Des Moines, IA – Civic Center – December 18-20, 2026

Norfolk, VA – Harrison Opera House – January 5-10, 2027

Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium – January 12-13, 2027

College Station, TX – Rudder Auditorium – January 19-20, 2027

Tyler, TX – Cowan PAC – January 21, 2027

Fort Worth, TX – Bass Performance Hall – January 22-23, 2027

McAllen, TX – McAllen PAC – January 26, 2027

Lawrence, KS – Lied Center – January 28, 2027

Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall – January 29-31, 2027

Durham, NC – DPAC – February 5-7, 2027

Philadelphia, PA – Academy of Music – February 9-14, 2027

Chattanooga, TN – Memorial Auditorium – February 19-21, 2027

Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel PAH – February 23-25, 2027

The Villages, FL – Morse PAC – February 26-27, 2027

Burlington, VT – The Flynn – March 18-19, 2027

Hartford, CT – Bushnell – March 30-April 4, 2027

Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Center – April 6-7, 2027

San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre – April 9-11, 2027

Grand Junction, CO – Asteria Theatre – April 13-14, 2027

San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts – April 16-18, 2027

Los Angeles, CA – Pantages Theatre – April 20-25, 2027

Costa Mesa, CA – Segerstrom Center – April 27-May 2, 2027

Modesto, CA – Gallo Center – May 11-12, 2027

Folsom, CA – Harris Center – May 13-18, 2027

Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center – May 21-23, 2027

Dayton, OH – Mead Theatre – June 1-6, 2027

Roanoke, VA – Berglund PAC – June 8, 2027

Charleston, WV – Clay Center – June 9, 2027

St. Paul, MN – Ordway – June 15-20, 2027

Eugene, OR – Hult Center – June 25-27, 2027