WAITRESS Will Embark on 10th Anniversary North American Tour This Fall
Find out when you can catch Waitress in a city near you!
The Broadway musical Waitress will launch a North American tour this September in honor of its 10th anniversary. Featuring a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, the tour will tech and launch in Owensboro, KY at the Riverpark Center before continuing to 40+ cities including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. Additional cities along with casting will be announced at a later date. Check out the full list of tour dates below!
“Ten years later, WAITRESS continues to resonate with audiences through Sara Bareilles’ gorgeous score, which brings both humor and emotional depth to every moment in this beloved show,” said Tony® Award-winning director, Diane Paulus. “Taking this production back on tour for its 10th anniversary is an incredible opportunity to share Jenna’s journey with new audiences and to celebrate the connections this story continues to inspire."
About Waitress
Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
WAITRESS opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of “Love Song” and “Brave”), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.
The production is currently on UK tour. Check out photos here.
The WAITRESS Tour features Direction and Choreography re-created by Abbey O’Brien, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Brian Walters, Sound Design; Bernie Ardia, Hair Design; Nadia DiGiallonardo, Music Supervision. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Casting by ARC Casting.
Tour Dates
Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – September 25-27, 2026
Bloomington, IN – IU Auditorium – September 29-30, 2026
Wilmington, NC – CFCC – October 2-4, 2026
Peoria, IL – Civic Center – October 6-7, 2026
Mason City, IA – NIACC – October 8, 2026
Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion – October 9-11, 2026
Chicago, IL – Nederlander Theatre – October 13-18, 2026
Champaign, IL – State Farm Theatre – October 19, 2026
Austin, TX – Bass Hall – October 21-23, 2026
Orange, TX – Lutcher Theatre – October 24, 2026
Monterrey, Mexico – Showcenter Complex – October 29-November 1, 2026
Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre – November 10-11, 2026
Pueblo, CO – Memorial Hall – November 18, 2026
Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall – November 20-22, 2026
Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center – November 25, 2026
Denver, CO – Buell Theatre – November 27-29, 2026
Stillwater, OK – McKnight Theatre – December 1-3, 2026
Washington, DC – National Theatre – December 8-13, 2026
Easton, PA – State Theatre – December 15-16, 2026
Des Moines, IA – Civic Center – December 18-20, 2026
Norfolk, VA – Harrison Opera House – January 5-10, 2027
Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium – January 12-13, 2027
College Station, TX – Rudder Auditorium – January 19-20, 2027
Tyler, TX – Cowan PAC – January 21, 2027
Fort Worth, TX – Bass Performance Hall – January 22-23, 2027
McAllen, TX – McAllen PAC – January 26, 2027
Lawrence, KS – Lied Center – January 28, 2027
Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall – January 29-31, 2027
Durham, NC – DPAC – February 5-7, 2027
Philadelphia, PA – Academy of Music – February 9-14, 2027
Chattanooga, TN – Memorial Auditorium – February 19-21, 2027
Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel PAH – February 23-25, 2027
The Villages, FL – Morse PAC – February 26-27, 2027
Burlington, VT – The Flynn – March 18-19, 2027
Hartford, CT – Bushnell – March 30-April 4, 2027
Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Center – April 6-7, 2027
San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre – April 9-11, 2027
Grand Junction, CO – Asteria Theatre – April 13-14, 2027
San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts – April 16-18, 2027
Los Angeles, CA – Pantages Theatre – April 20-25, 2027
Costa Mesa, CA – Segerstrom Center – April 27-May 2, 2027
Modesto, CA – Gallo Center – May 11-12, 2027
Folsom, CA – Harris Center – May 13-18, 2027
Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center – May 21-23, 2027
Dayton, OH – Mead Theatre – June 1-6, 2027
Roanoke, VA – Berglund PAC – June 8, 2027
Charleston, WV – Clay Center – June 9, 2027
St. Paul, MN – Ordway – June 15-20, 2027
Eugene, OR – Hult Center – June 25-27, 2027
Videos