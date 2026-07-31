Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2026- Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 31, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 31, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what happened in the theatre world yesterday. We've got exciting updates from Broadway in Bryant Park featuring performances from Wicked, Titanique, and more. Get a first look at production photos from Little Shop of Horrors with Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe. There's also big news about the Oh, Mary! National Tour with Alaska Thunderf*ck and J. Harrison Ghee both playing Mary Todd Lincoln.
Plus, we have an exclusive first listen from the upcoming musical TURING, and don't miss the Les Misérables cast performing on GMA. We also have casting announcements for Awake and Sing! and The Producers at Ogunquit Playhouse.
Read on for these stories and more!
|Coming Up
Ragtime closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Inside Broadway in Bryant Park With WICKED, TITANIQUE & More
Step inside week two of Broadway in Bryant Park 2026! Watch videos of performances from Wicked, Titaníque, Chicago, Six, Aladdin, and the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.
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Photos: Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Get a first look at production photos of Ethan Slater as Seymour and Betsy Wolfe as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, now in its seventh year at the Westside Theatre.
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Alaska Thunderf*ck and J. Harrison Ghee Will Lead OH, MARY! National Tour
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska Thunderf*ck and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee will both take on the role of “Mary Todd Lincoln” in the upcoming 2026-27 National Tour of Oh, Mary! During Alaska’s run, Ghee will star opposite her as “Mary’s Husband.” Learn more here!
|Exclusive
Exclusive Video: Mason Olshavsky Sings 'They Can't Comprehend' From TURING EP
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Writers, Timothy L. Michuda and Benjamin Ward are set to release an EP for their brand new musical, entitled TURING, and BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen to a single off the album. Hear Mason Olshavsky sing 'They Can't Comprehend.'. (more...)
Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'This Could Be The Start of Something Big' on New JUST IN TIME EP
by Nicole Rosky
Atlantic Records will release four brand new singles from JUST IN TIME, Broadway’s sold-out smash hit musical. The songs feature two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you and exclusive first listen of 'This Could Be The Start Of Something Big / Just In Time' right here!. (more...)
Exclusive: Watch a New Episode of COMMUNITY THEATRE Web Series With Joey Dardano, Charles Hsu & More
by Michael Major
Watch a new episode of Community Theatre, a web seriescreated by Rose Gendelman (SNL, Outside Tonight) and Sophie Szwartz (Recess Therapy, Celebrity Substitute). Check out the video now!. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: LES MISERABLES Cast Performs 'On My Own' and 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' on GMA
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Boublil and Schönberg's Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular is now playing at New York City's Radio City Music Hall. Watch as the cast performs On My Own and Do You Hear the People Sing? on GMA. . (more...)
|Video: Nia Stephen and Danielle Steers Perform Mashup of 'I Don’t Need Your Love' From SIX and 'Happy' From HOT MESS
by Stephi Wild
A new musical collaboration has been released from the musical SIX and HOT MESS, with an all new mashup video, featuring Nia Stephen and Danielle Steers. Check out the video here!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of Claire Sweeney as Miss Hannigan in the UK & Ireland tour of the musical ANNIE. Learn more about the show and check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/30/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Equity Members Ratify New Three-Year West End Pay Agreement
by Stephi Wild
Equity members voted overwhelmingly to approve a new three-year deal with the Society of London Theatre, raising minimum pay and improving conditions for West End performers and stage managers.. (more...)
The Entertainment Community Fund Reveals 2026 Alex Dubé Scholarship Recipients
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Entertainment Community Fund has revealed the five recipients of the 2026 Alex Dubé Scholarship Program. These one-time awards of up to $10,000 per recipient are distributed annually to dancers enrolled in accredited graduate degree programs.. (more...)
Alex Holderbaum Named Partner in Withum's Theatre and Entertainment Practice
by Stephi Wild
Withum promoted Alex Holderbaum to partner in its Theatre and Entertainment practice, which provides advisory, tax and audit services to theatrical productions and performing arts organizations.. (more...)
MOLIÈRE IN THE PARK Adds Alessandro Uzielli to Board of Directors
by Joshua Wright
Molière in the Park announced the appointment of Alessandro Uzielli, a film producer and entertainment executive, to its Board of Directors in Brooklyn.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in August 2026 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
Review: HELL'S KITCHEN National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
by Jeffrey Kare
Inspired by the music and upbringing of Alicia Keys. Hell’s Kitchen follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, we meet her dynamic family, a musical mentor who changes her life, and the neighborhood that helps her grow up.. (more...)
Review: MARIANELA-TIMELESS, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Matthew Paluch
When you look at the casting of Marianela - Timeless, it seems there's been a mistake. Surely Núñez isn't actually doing four different pieces? Two being grand pas de deux and one a 35 minute dramatic ballet?. (more...)
Boy George Drops Out of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the London Palladium
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Boy George, who was previously set to star as KIng Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium, has dropped out of the production. Jesus Christ Superstar will play in September.. (more...)
Review: CLEANSED, Almeida
by Alexander Cohen
Few plays unite cast and audience in mutual struggle like Sarah Kane's Cleansed. Many consider it unstageable: stage directions demand a tongue be cut out, rats carry off severed limbs, and a lot of blood. The last London production in 2016 saw audience members throwing up and fainting in the stalls.. (more...)
Review: LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST, Shakespeare’s Globe
by Debbie Gilpin
The flimsy theme holding together this year’s summer season at Shakespeare’s Globe is ‘1599 or 1939’, which has allowed them to stage a work by Brecht as well as several Shakespeare plays which are frequent flyers at this theatre complex. Fortunately it leaves room for something which hasn’t been produced for either stage since Michelle Terry’s inaugural season in 2018; this Love’s Labour’s Lost, however, finds itself in the outdoor Globe Theatre and with a distinctive Spanish flavour.. (more...)
Casts of TITANIQUE, WICKED & More Will Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Today
by Nicole Rosky
This week's lineup will feature: Pre-show feature AMDA students, and the casts of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Titanique, Chicago, Six, Aladdin, and Wicked. Check out all of the details here!. (more...)
New Musicals by Betty Who, Laurence O’Keefe, Nell Benjamin and More Set for The Festival
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Seven new musicals will be showcased during The Festival's Previews of New Musicals program taking place on the Broadway Direct Main Stage. The program will showcase an exclusive sneak peek of selections from the new works.. (more...)
Killian Donnelly, Bradley Jaden, and More Set For LES MISERABLES 40th Anniversary Album Signing
by Stephi Wild
Barnes & Noble on Fifth Avenue will host a signing of the Les Misérables 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast recording, to celebrate the release of the album in May. Learn more about how to attend here!. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Oskar Eustis
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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