Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2026- Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 31, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what happened in the theatre world yesterday. We've got exciting updates from Broadway in Bryant Park featuring performances from Wicked, Titanique, and more. Get a first look at production photos from Little Shop of Horrors with Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe. There's also big news about the Oh, Mary! National Tour with Alaska Thunderf*ck and J. Harrison Ghee both playing Mary Todd Lincoln.

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Video: Inside Broadway in Bryant Park With WICKED, TITANIQUE & More Step inside week two of Broadway in Bryant Park 2026! Watch videos of performances from Wicked, Titaníque, Chicago, Six, Aladdin, and the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.



Photos: Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Get a first look at production photos of Ethan Slater as Seymour and Betsy Wolfe as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, now in its seventh year at the Westside Theatre.



Alaska Thunderf*ck and J. Harrison Ghee Will Lead OH, MARY! National Tour RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska Thunderf*ck and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee will both take on the role of “Mary Todd Lincoln” in the upcoming 2026-27 National Tour of Oh, Mary! During Alaska’s run, Ghee will star opposite her as “Mary’s Husband.” Learn more here!

Ragtime closes on Broadway

Exclusive

Exclusive Video: Mason Olshavsky Sings 'They Can't Comprehend' From TURING EP

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Writers, Timothy L. Michuda and Benjamin Ward are set to release an EP for their brand new musical, entitled TURING, and BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen to a single off the album. Hear Mason Olshavsky sing 'They Can't Comprehend.'. (more...)

Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'This Could Be The Start of Something Big' on New JUST IN TIME EP

by Nicole Rosky

Atlantic Records will release four brand new singles from JUST IN TIME, Broadway’s sold-out smash hit musical. The songs feature two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you and exclusive first listen of 'This Could Be The Start Of Something Big / Just In Time' right here!. (more...)

Exclusive: Watch a New Episode of COMMUNITY THEATRE Web Series With Joey Dardano, Charles Hsu & More

by Michael Major

Watch a new episode of Community Theatre, a web seriescreated by Rose Gendelman (SNL, Outside Tonight) and Sophie Szwartz (Recess Therapy, Celebrity Substitute). Check out the video now!. (more...)

Must Watch

Hot Photos

by Stephi Wild

Industry Insights

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Joshua Wright

Around the Broadway World

by Sidney Paterra

by Jeffrey Kare

All new photos have been released of Claire Sweeney as Miss Hannigan in the UK & Ireland tour of the musical ANNIE. Learn more about the show and check out the photos here!. ( more... This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/30/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. ( more... Equity members voted overwhelmingly to approve a new three-year deal with the Society of London Theatre, raising minimum pay and improving conditions for West End performers and stage managers.. ( more... The Entertainment Community Fund has revealed the five recipients of the 2026 Alex Dubé Scholarship Program. These one-time awards of up to $10,000 per recipient are distributed annually to dancers enrolled in accredited graduate degree programs.. ( more... Withum promoted Alex Holderbaum to partner in its Theatre and Entertainment practice, which provides advisory, tax and audit services to theatrical productions and performing arts organizations.. ( more... Molière in the Park announced the appointment of Alessandro Uzielli, a film producer and entertainment executive, to its Board of Directors in Brooklyn.. ( more... What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in August 2026 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . ( more... Inspired by the music and upbringing of Alicia Keys. Hell’s Kitchen follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, we meet her dynamic family, a musical mentor who changes her life, and the neighborhood that helps her grow up.. ( more...

Review: MARIANELA-TIMELESS, Royal Ballet And Opera

by Matthew Paluch

When you look at the casting of Marianela - Timeless, it seems there's been a mistake. Surely Núñez isn't actually doing four different pieces? Two being grand pas de deux and one a 35 minute dramatic ballet?. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Alexander Cohen

by Debbie Gilpin

by Nicole Rosky

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

Happy Birthday To...

Oskar Eustis

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Drop the hate, and raise your voices." - The Prom