Casts of TITANIQUE, WICKED & More Will Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Today

Broadway in Bryant Park, the city’s free lunchtime theater series, returns this summer, now celebrating its 26th anniversary. The series will take place every Thursday through August 13, bringing Broadway’s biggest hits to the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Performances are scheduled from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. ET on the Bryant Park stage with festivities on the fountain plaza beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities, this year’s lineup features an electrifying mix of Tony Award-winning musicals and fan favorites.

This week's lineup will feature: Pre-show feature AMDA students (Quincy Adair, Kwabena Bawuah, Danika Nutile, Teya Wright, Amber Jo, Doris Gonzalez, Luismi Acosta, Anna Powell); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Jon Cryer, Lilli Cooper, Leana Rae Concepcion, Fernell Hogan, Kevin McHale, Matt Manuel, Jasmine Amy Rogers); Titanique (Layton Williams, John Riddle, Melissa Barrera, Brad Greer, Tess Marshall, Kristina Leopold, Polanco Jones, Sara Gallo); Chicago (Sophie Carmen-Jones, Jacqueline B Arnold, Tia Altinay); Six (Khaila Wilcoxon, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow, Aryn Bohannon, Taylor Pearlstein); Aladdin (Rodney Ingram, Sonya Balsara, Caleb A. Barnett); and Wicked (Celia Hottenstein, Oluchi Nwaokorie, Carl Man).

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Free seating will be available for visitors on a first-come first-served basis. Bryant Park encourages guests to bring their own blankets to relax on the lawn while enjoying the shows.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.

Tune in right here at BroadwayWorld for coverage of Summer 2026 and check out our previous coverage of Broadway in Bryant Park here.

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