Video: LES MISERABLES Cast Performs 'On My Own' and 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' on GMA





Boublil and Schönberg's Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular is now playing at New York City's Radio City Music Hall through August 9, where the acclaimed production will conclude its world tour. Watch as the cast performs On My Own and Do You Hear the People Sing? on GMA.

The production stars Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, or Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden or Jeremy Secomb as Javert; Samantha Barks as Fantine; Matt Lucas as Thénardier; Marina Prior or Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier; Jac Yarrow as Marius; Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette; Shan Ako as Éponine; Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras; and Philip Quast as the Bishop of Digne for the New York engagement. The company also features Kelly Agbowu, Amelia Broadway, Mary Jean Caldwell, Harry Chandler, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Bryony Duncan, Harry Dunnett, Thiago Phillip Felizardo, Charlie Geoghegan, Nic Greenshields, Christopher Key, Michael Kholwadia, Rob Madge, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, CIARAN RODGER, James Sillman, Geddy Stringer, Raymond Walsh, Danny Whitehead, and Owain Williams.

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