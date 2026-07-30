Exclusive: Watch a New Episode of COMMUNITY THEATRE Web Series With Joey Dardano, Charles Hsu & More





Watch a new episode of Community Theatre, a web series created by Rose Gendelman (SNL, Outside Tonight) and Sophie Szwartz (Recess Therapy, Celebrity Substitute). The series – which has amassed over 675,000+ views across social platforms – follows an uptight, aspiring director staging his first original musical with a cast of distracted, directionless actors.

In the new episode, the actors rehearse the big musical number of the play: an intergalactic twist on a classic Annie tune.

Community Theatre stars an ensemble of digital comedy’s fastest-rising creators group of comedians, including Joey Dardano (Adults), Charles Hsu (Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed), Saidah Belo-Osagie (Are You Okay?), Conor McShane (Will Trent), Rachel Coster (Boy Room) and Sam Belcher. Together, the group has a combined following of over 1.5 million.

The 10-episode series follows a company through the chaos of auditions, rehearsals, and opening night, and in doing so, lovingly pokes fun at the eccentric world of theater. Several episodes are available now with new episodes premiering weekly throughout the summer.

Community Theatre is executive produced by Dylan Brown, Rose Gendelman, and Sophie Szwartz. Rose Gendelman directs the series, with Jack Owens serving as cinematographer, Kate Kearns as producer, and Jacob Katz as editor.

New episodes of Community Theatre drop every week — catch up now on Instagram, YouTube, Tik Tok, and Facebook.

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