Micaela Diamond and Will Pullen Join AWAKE AND SING! on Broadway
They join the previously announced cast members Danny Burstein, Jessica Hecht and Jeremy Shamos.
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Tony and Grammy Award nominee Micaela Diamond and Will Pullen have joined the cast of Manhattan Theatre Club's new Broadway production of Clifford Odets' 1935 American drama, Awake and Sing!
Directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Off-Broadway: Data, The Coast Starlight, Epiphany), Awake and Sing! will begin preview performances on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, with opening night on Thursday, January 7, 2027 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).
Awake and Sing! is produced in association with Tony and Olivier Award winners Brian and Dayna Lee (Broadway: Giant, Moulin Rouge!, Angels in America), and Tony and Olivier Award winners Nicole and Stephanie Kramer (Broadway: Giant, Sunset Boulevard, Leopoldstadt).
About Awake and Sing!
It's the 1930s, and the Bronx is a furnace. New ideas clash with the old amidst the poverty and shattered promises of the Great Depression. And three generations of the Berger family, trapped inside their cramped tenement, struggle to hold different visions of an American dream. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, this classic battle between hope and disillusionment returns to Broadway, speaking thrillingly to the present.
Diamond will play Hennie Berger,, and Pullen will play Ralph Berger. They join the previously announced Tony Award winner Danny Burstein (Broadway: Moulin Rouge!, Marjorie Prime, Fiddler on the Roof) as Uncle Morty; Tony and Emmy Award nominee Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day, Summer, 1976 at MTC) as Bessie Bergert; and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos (Broadway: Clybourne Park, The Assembled Parties at MTC; TV: “Only Murders in the Building”) as Myron Berger. Additional casting will be announced later.
Awake and Sing! originally premiered on Broadway in 1935, produced by the legendary Group Theatre, and helped establish Clifford Odets as a major voice in American theatre.
MTC's production features scenic and costume design by three-time Tony Award winner David Zinn, lighting design by three-time Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, and original music and sound design by five-time Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger. The Dialect and Vocal Coach is Kate Wilson. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting and Kelly Gillespie. The Production Stage Manager is Jennifer Rae Moore.
Biographies
Micaela Diamond (Hennie Berger) is a Tony and Grammy Award nominated actor for her star turn as Lucille Frank in Parade on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut as Babe, the youngest Cher, in The Cher Show. Other appearances include Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Leonard Bernstein's opera Mass at the Kennedy Center, Williamstown Theatre Festival's Row, Ethan Coen's A Play Is A Poem in Los Angeles, and recently Oklahoma! at Carnegie Hall. In TV and film, most recently Micaela appeared as series regular Sister Megan Duval in Ryan Murphy's “Grotesquerie.” Additional credits include CBS Studio's “Elsbeth,” NBC's “Jesus Christ Superstar Live,” Netflix and Lin-Manuel Miranda's “Tick...Tick...BOOM!” and “Up Here” on Hulu. Diamond grew up in New York City and is a graduate of LaGuardia Arts High School in New York. Most recently, she appeared in the The Seat of Our Pants, at The Public Theater, a musical based on Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth for which she was nominated for Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards.
Will Pullen (Ralph Berger) can next be seen reprising his role in the sequel to Aaron Schneider's feature Greyhound, opposite Tom Hanks for Apple, and can currently be seen in Ridley Scott and Peter Craig's Apple limited series “Dope Thief,” opposite Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura. He recently starred in Angus MacLachlan's acclaimed feature A Little Prayer opposite David Strathairn, Celia Weston, and Anna Camp, which premiered at Sundance. Previously, he was seen in Nora Fingscheidt's Netflix feature The Unforgivable, opposite Sandra Bullock, as well as in a recurring role in the Peabody Award winning Apple series “Dickinson,” opposite Hailee Steinfeld. On stage, he starred as Jem in Scott Rudin's Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird, adapted by Aaron Sorkin, for director Bartlett Sher, and just starred in Adam Bock's play The Receptionist for director Sarah Benson at Second Stage. Additional stage credits include his Broadway debut in the Pulitzer Prize-winning production of Lynn Nottage's Sweat for director Kate Whoriskey; AR Gurney's The Wayside Motor Inn for director Lila Neugebauer at Signature Theatre; and Lucy Thurber's Scarcity for director Daniel Talbott. Screen credits include a recurring role in FX's spy drama “The Americans,” opposite Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys; Andrew Neel's feature Goat, which premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival; and Jenji Kohan's HBO pilot “The Devil You Know,” directed by Gus Van Sant.