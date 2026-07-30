Micaela Diamond and Will Pullen Join AWAKE AND SING! on Broadway

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Micaela Diamond and Will Pullen have joined the cast of Manhattan Theatre Club's new Broadway production of Clifford Odets' 1935 American drama, Awake and Sing!

Directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Off-Broadway: Data, The Coast Starlight, Epiphany), Awake and Sing! will begin preview performances on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, with opening night on Thursday, January 7, 2027 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Awake and Sing! is produced in association with Tony and Olivier Award winners Brian and Dayna Lee (Broadway: Giant, Moulin Rouge!, Angels in America), and Tony and Olivier Award winners Nicole and Stephanie Kramer (Broadway: Giant, Sunset Boulevard, Leopoldstadt).

About Awake and Sing!

It's the 1930s, and the Bronx is a furnace. New ideas clash with the old amidst the poverty and shattered promises of the Great Depression. And three generations of the Berger family, trapped inside their cramped tenement, struggle to hold different visions of an American dream. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, this classic battle between hope and disillusionment returns to Broadway, speaking thrillingly to the present.

Diamond will play Hennie Berger,, and Pullen will play Ralph Berger. They join the previously announced Tony Award winner Danny Burstein (Broadway: Moulin Rouge!, Marjorie Prime, Fiddler on the Roof) as Uncle Morty; Tony and Emmy Award nominee Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day, Summer, 1976 at MTC) as Bessie Bergert; and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos (Broadway: Clybourne Park, The Assembled Parties at MTC; TV: “Only Murders in the Building”) as Myron Berger. Additional casting will be announced later.

Awake and Sing! originally premiered on Broadway in 1935, produced by the legendary Group Theatre, and helped establish Clifford Odets as a major voice in American theatre.

MTC's production features scenic and costume design by three-time Tony Award winner David Zinn, lighting design by three-time Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, and original music and sound design by five-time Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger. The Dialect and Vocal Coach is Kate Wilson. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting and Kelly Gillespie. The Production Stage Manager is Jennifer Rae Moore.

Biographies

Micaela Diamond (Hennie Berger) is a Tony and Grammy Award nominated actor for her star turn as Lucille Frank in Parade on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut as Babe, the youngest Cher, in The Cher Show. Other appearances include Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Leonard Bernstein's opera Mass at the Kennedy Center, Williamstown Theatre Festival's Row, Ethan Coen's A Play Is A Poem in Los Angeles, and recently Oklahoma! at Carnegie Hall. In TV and film, most recently Micaela appeared as series regular Sister Megan Duval in Ryan Murphy's “Grotesquerie.” Additional credits include CBS Studio's “Elsbeth,” NBC's “Jesus Christ Superstar Live,” Netflix and Lin-Manuel Miranda's “Tick...Tick...BOOM!” and “Up Here” on Hulu. Diamond grew up in New York City and is a graduate of LaGuardia Arts High School in New York. Most recently, she appeared in the The Seat of Our Pants, at The Public Theater, a musical based on Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth for which she was nominated for Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards.

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Related Stories 1 Danny Burstein, Jessica Hecht, and Jeremy Shamos Will Lead AWAKE AND SING! Broadway Revival

Manhattan Theatre Club will produce a new production of Clifford Odets’ landmark 1935 drama Awake and Sing!, led by Danny Burstein, Jessica Hecht, and Jeremy Shamos. Learn more here!