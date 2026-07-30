Video: Inside Broadway in Bryant Park With WICKED, TITANIQUE & More

Step inside week two of Broadway in Bryant Park 2026! This week's event featured performances from Wicked, Titaníque, Chicago, Six, Aladdin, and the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Watch videos of highlights of the performances below!

This week's lineup featured: Pre-show feature AMDA students (Quincy Adair, Kwabena Bawuah, Danika Nutile, Teya Wright, Amber Jo, Doris Gonzalez, Luismi Acosta, Anna Powell); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Jon Cryer, Lilli Cooper, Leana Rae Concepcion, Fernell Hogan, Kevin McHale, Matt Manuel, Jasmine Amy Rogers); Titanique (Brad Greer, Tess Marshall, Kristina Leopold, Polanco Jones, Sara Gallo); Chicago (Sophie Carmen-Jones, Jacqueline B Arnold, Tia Altinay); Six (Khaila Wilcoxon, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow, Aryn Bohannon, Taylor Pearlstein); Aladdin (Rodney Ingram, Sonya Balsara, Caleb A. Barnett); and Wicked (Celia Hottenstein, Oluchi Nwaokorie, Carl Man).

WICKED

Titaníque

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Chicago

Aladdin

SIX

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