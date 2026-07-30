 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Starring alongside Slater and Wolfe are Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, and more.

By:

Get a first look at production photos of Ethan Slater as Seymour and Betsy Wolfe as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, now in its seventh year at The Westside Theatre.
 
Slater and Wolfe joined the cast on July 21st. Starring alongside them are Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, alongside Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Christopher Swan, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman, and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken, the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid 

Get Little Shop of Horrors Tickets From $51

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $73
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info From $51