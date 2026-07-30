Jason Kravits and Dan DeLuca Will Lead THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse

Casting has been announced for the 25th anniversary production of Mel Brooks' The Producers at Ogunquit Playhouse. The production will reunite members of the original Broadway cast and creative team while featuring the original Broadway costumes restored exclusively for Ogunquit audiences, with a book by Thomas Meehan and Mel Brooks, and music & lyrics by Mel Brooks. Directed and choreographed by James Gray, performances begin Thursday, August 27 with a limited run through September 26, 2026.

The Producers will star Jason Kravits (Broadway's The Drowsy Chaperone) as Max Bialystock, Dan DeLuca (OP's When Elvis Met The Beatles) as Leo Bloom, with Stephanie Gibson (Broadway's Cinderella) as Ulla, John Rapson (Broadway's Sweeney Todd) as Franz Liebkind, John Scherer (OP's Kinky Boots) as Roger DeBris, and Nathan Lee Graham (TV's “Mid-Century Modern”) as Carmen Ghia.

The cast also includes Delaney Bailey (OP's Crazy For You), Wendi Bergamini (Broadway's Smash), Jim Borstelmann (Broadway's The Producers), Colin Bradbury (Broadway's Boop!), Faith Jordan Candino (OP's Hello, Dolly!), Jaclyn De Nicola (OP's High Society), Adam Furgal (Elf Nat'l Tour), Connor Harman (OP's Hello, Dolly!), Naomi Kakuk (Broadway's The Producers), Jalen Kirkman (Maine State's 1776), Liesl Landegger (Paper Mill's Frozen), J. Elaine Marcos (Broadway's Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Steven Mooney (Fiddler on the Roof Nat'l Tour), Kaylee Olson (Broadway's Spamalot), Tyler Pirrung (The Cher Show Nat'l Tour), Sam Sanderson (OP's White Christmas at The Music Hall), and Gabriella Scarpace (Grandstreet's The Little Mermaid).

The Producers features Susan Stroman's Tony Award-winning Direction and Choreography recreated by James Gray (Broadway's The Producers), assistant Direction and Choreography by Angie Schworer (Broadway's The Producers), Music Supervision by Jesse Kissel (Broadway's Days of Wine and Roses), and Music Direction by Brian Whitted (Broadway's Chicago). Scenic Design by Eric Luchen (Evil Dead Australian Tour), Lighting Design by Richard Latta (OP's Ain't Too Proud), Original Costume Design by William Ivey Long (Broadway's The Producers), Sound Design by Kevin Heard (OP's City of Angels), and Wig/Hair & Make-Up Design by Luna/">Roxanne De Luna (OP's Hello, Dolly!). Daniel Everett (OP's Ain't Too Proud) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.

About The Producers

When down-on-his-luck Broadway producer Max Bialystock and timid accountant Leo Bloom hatch an outrageous scheme to get rich by producing the biggest flop in Broadway history, nothing goes according to plan. Celebrating 25 years of this record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers first introduced audiences to Mel Brooks' singular comic voice in his Academy Award-winning 1967 film before becoming a Broadway classic, captivating audiences with unforgettable characters, showstopping songs, and razor-sharp wit.

A cast talkback will follow the Wednesday, September 9, 2:00pm matinee.

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